ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Police: 2 toddlers die after being pulled from Michigan pond

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HAYES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two toddlers have died after being pulled from a pond in northern Michigan.

Troopers found them about 5 p.m. Monday face-down in the water in Otsego County’s Hayes Township, the state police said in a release.

Despite life-saving efforts, they later were pronounced dead.

The children — a 2-year-old boy from Elmira and a 2-year-old girl from Gaylord — had been missing about 40 minutes from a location across the street from the pond, according to the state police.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, police said.

Hayes Township is northeast of Traverse City.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

North Carolina man dies after being brought out of surf

MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has died after he was brought out of the surf at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the National Park Service said. The victim, whose name wasn’t released, was identified only as a 66-year-old from Buxton, the park service said in a news release. The incident occurred on Wednesday on an oceanside beach across from Sandy Bay on Hatteras Island.
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Nebraska man pleads guilty to threatening election official

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man pleaded guilty Thursday to posting several threats on an Instagram page associated with an election official in Colorado. Travis Ford, 42, of Lincoln, posted the threats in August 2021. The official was not identified but U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan for the District of Colorado said in a news release the official was from that state.
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

Missouri man pleads guilty in catalytic converter thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man pleaded guilty Thursday to participating in a scheme that transported tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million business. Federal prosecutors said Evan Marshall, 24, of Rogersville, pleaded guilty to transporting stolen property across state...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Gaylord, MI
City
Traverse City, MI
City
Otsego, MI
County
Otsego County, MI
City
Elmira Township, MI
Traverse City, MI
Crime & Safety
Otsego County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Gaylord, MI
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Illinois reports COVID-19 outbreak at Manteno veterans home

MANTENO, Ill. (AP) — A COVID-19 outbreak at a state-run veterans home in northeastern Illinois has spread to 22 residents and staff members, a state agency said. The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs said Wednesday that 16 residents and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno, about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) south of Chicago, and the majority of the residents have shown no symptoms.
MANTENO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Northern Michigan
The Associated Press

Oregon reports first probably case of monkeypox

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials have reported the first probable case of monkeypox in the state. The Oregon Health Authority said in a statement Thursday the case was in an adult male who had travelled to a community with confirmed cases. He remains isolated and is following recommendations from public health officials and medical providers, authorities said. Testing to confirm the case is being done by federal officials.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

US to spend $9 million to bolster sagebrush ecosystems

OROFINO, Idaho (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Thursday announced $9 million for 40 projects in Idaho and seven other Western states for sagebrush ecosystems to combat invasive species and wildfire, reduce the spread of juniper trees and promote community and economic stability. The money announced Thursday will...
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

Ahead of Ford plant, TSA returning to Tennessee airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal security screening is returning to a small West Tennessee airport, a needed upgrade as passenger traffic is expected to increase with new flights to Atlanta and a planned Ford Motor Co. electric truck factory coming to the region, officials said. The Transportation Security Administration...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

943K+
Followers
457K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy