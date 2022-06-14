ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California’s plan to provide food assistance to undocumented residents leaves some out

By Melissa Montalvo and Jeanne Kuang
CalMatters
CalMatters
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYVba_0gAFKAJM00

In summary

California will offer food assistance to undocumented people over 55. Advocates want more. They say younger people need help, too.

California is poised to become the first state in the nation to extend food assistance benefits to some undocumented immigrants. But advocates say it’s not enough.

The budget bill the state legislature passed Monday includes a proposal by Gov. Gavin Newsom to allow immigrants age 55 and older who are currently shut out of food stamps programs to receive the benefits.

Advocates of the Food4All campaign — a coalition pushing for expanded food assistance to all immigrants, regardless of age or status — say that while the proposal is a step towards their long-term goal, it leaves a majority of low-income, undocumented immigrants behind.

“We need to be able to cover a whole family unit. It’s not the equitable thing to do to exclude some family members from food assistance,” said Betzabel Estudillo, senior advocate with Nourish California, an Oakland-based nonprofit.

The expansion will occur in the California Food Assistance Program, or CFAP, a state-funded version of food stamps that helps income-qualified immigrants who are not eligible for the federally-funded CalFresh program.

CFAP provides an average of $165 a month in food benefits to about 35,000 immigrants with legal status, primarily recent green card holders, according to the Legislative Analyst’s Office. Undocumented immigrants, those brought to the country illegally as children and those granted temporary legal status because their countries experienced war or disaster, don’t qualify for the program.

First in the nation

“The governor’s proposal will result in California being the first state in the nation to remove exclusions from food assistance programs for undocumented residents over the age of 55,” said Benyamin Chao, a health and public benefits analyst with the California Immigrant Policy Center.

A February analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Analysts’ Office shows the age-restricted food assistance expansion reaching about 75,000 people by 2025-26.

“It’s not the equitable thing to do to exclude some family members from food assistance.”

Betzabel Estudillo of Nourish California

The Legislature on Monday passed a 2022-23 budget that includes $35 million to prepare for the expansion, which may grow to $113.4 million by 2025-26. It could take several years for benefits to reach all eligible immigrants.

Last month Senate President Toni Atkins’ office backed a plan to use $284 million to expand benefits to immigrants of all ages in the 2023-24 budget year, after the state Senate passed a bill in 2021. But that bill stalled in the Assembly, and the full expansion didn’t make it into the budget agreement legislative leaders reached.

Learn more about legislators mentioned in this story

D

Toni Atkins

State Senate, District 39 (San Diego)

Expand for more about this legislator D

Toni Atkins

State Senate, District 39 (San Diego)

Time in office

2016—present

Background

Small Businesswoman

Contact

Email Legislator

How she voted 2019-2020 Liberal Conservative District 39 Demographics

Race/Ethnicity

Latino 19% White 56% Asian 16% Black 5% Multi-race 4%

Voter Registration

Dem 44% GOP 23% No party 27% Other 4% Campaign Contributions

Sen. Toni Atkins has taken at least $1.8 million from the Labor sector since she was elected to the legislature. That represents 20% of her total campaign contributions.

While lawmakers and Newsom will continue negotiating some differences in their budgets, the age restriction is likely to stay.

“I am heartbroken to know that this proposal will continue to exclude undocumented children and adults under the age of 55, who are increasingly struggling to afford nutritious food for their families amid skyrocketing food costs and baby formula shortages,” Chao said this month.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office did not respond to questions this month about whether he would consider expanding CFAP to undocumented people of all ages, instead the spokesman emailed that California has made “historic investments” for immigrant families.

“Governor Newsom is building on these investments by proposing to expand Medi-Cal to everyone eligible, regardless of immigration status, and extending food assistance to all eligible individuals 55 and older,” the spokesperson wrote.

Advocates noted the state’s nearly $100 billion budget surplus.

“We were disappointed to not see any further allocation, considering that we have a record budget surplus,” said Estudillo.

Undocumented and food insecure: who’s at risk?

According to a report by the ‘Food4All’ coalition , 45% of all undocumented immigrants live in food-insecure households. Children are especially at risk.

Food insecurity is higher among those who are 26 and under, who would not qualify for food benefits under the likely expansion.

Nourish California estimates that a full expansion of CFAP would have allowed between 690,000 to 840,000 additional Californians, including individuals over 55, to be eligible for food assistance. That would have cost close to $550 million a year, the coalition estimates.

“We want to make sure that people are able to feed themselves and their families and not have to make difficult decisions (about) whether they pay rent or fill up their car with gas or feed their families,” Estudillo said.

Not everyone agrees that expanding CFAP benefits to undocumented Californians is the best approach to addressing food insecurity.

Susan Shelley, vice president of communications of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, said in a statement that food insecurity is a symptom of failed policies.

“California has the highest poverty rate of any state when the cost of living is taken into account,” she said. “The governor and state lawmakers should be held accountable for all the laws, regulations, policies and taxes that are driving job-creating businesses out of the state or preventing them from locating in California in the first place.”

Shelley added that drought would cause less food insecurity if the state built the water storage projects voters agreed to fund in 2014.

‘We just need to do it’

The Food4All coalition says it will continue to push for full expansion of food benefits.

“Our work will never end until everyone has access to a nutrition safety net, regardless of immigration status,” said Estudillo.

Assemblymember Miguel Santiago, a Democrat whose district includes Downtown and East Los Angeles, said this month he’s “still optimistic” the state will fully expand the program in the future.

Learn more about legislators mentioned in this story

D

Miguel Santiago

State Assembly, District 53 (Los Angeles)

Expand for more about this legislator D

Miguel Santiago

State Assembly, District 53 (Los Angeles)

Time in office

2014—present

Background

Los Angeles Community College Board Member

Contact

Email Legislator

How he voted 2019-2020 Liberal Conservative District 53 Demographics

Race/Ethnicity

Latino 66% White 9% Asian 18% Black 6% Multi-race 1%

Voter Registration

Dem 59% GOP 9% No party 27% Other 6% Campaign Contributions

Asm. Miguel Santiago has taken at least $2.1 million from the Labor sector since he was elected to the legislature. That represents 38% of his total campaign contributions.

That could happen in steps, he said, similar to the expansion of Medi-Cal , the state’s health program for the poor. In May the state extended Medi-Cal coverage eligibility to immigrants age 50 or older. Another proposal included in both Newsom’s budget proposal and the legislative budget deal allows immigrants ages 26 to 49 to sign onto Medi-Cal beginning in 2024.

“There’s a general sense of support” in the Legislature for full food benefits expansion, Santiago said.

Last year Assembly and Senate leaders included the full expansion of food benefits in their budget agreement, but it did not make it into the final budget.

“The good news is it’s a step in the right direction,” Santiago said. “This is definitely a years-long fight.”

This article is part of the California Divide project, a collaboration among newsrooms examining income inequality and economic survival in California.

Comments / 151

Citizen Jane
2d ago

How about seeing to it that none of our US CITIZENS go hungry before we start programs for people who broke the law to get here?!

Reply(25)
142
TRUMPER SINCE 2018
2d ago

Forget about The Tax Payers That are American Citizens Right? The State of California is The Worst of Them All, I Don't Blame People Moving Out of State Because of Non Sense Like This, This is not The United States anymore, it's a New Third World Country

Reply(5)
66
r caestershire
2d ago

Democract voters voted for documented, Californias from being able too buy more food by putting Californians second during a time when people can't afford anything food,gas or anything else.

Reply(8)
41
Related
SFGate

California lawmaker scraps plan for preteen vaccine consent

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Thursday amended a bill that would have let preteens be vaccinated against a range of health conditions without their parents' consent, instead raising the proposed minimum age to 15, which would still be among the youngest in the U.S. Currently, minors age...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California lawmaker proposes requiring gun owners to be insured

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Taking a nod from the city of San Jose, a California lawmaker on Thursday introduced a bill that would require gun owners to obtain liability insurance for the negligent or accidental use of their firearms. If enacted, SB 505, introduced by state Sen. Nancy Skinner, (D-Berkeley), would...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
Local
California Government
KTLA.com

The California counties that are growing fastest

(Stacker) – Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Santiago
Person
Toni Atkins
Person
Gavin Newsom
KSBW.com

California exempts Santa Cruz from emergency water use restrictions

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The California State Water Resources Control Board has granted Santa Cruz an exemption from newly approved emergency water use restrictions, the city announced Wednesday. According to the city's water department, existing conservation measures exceed the goals required under stage 2 of the state's Water Shortage...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
iheart.com

CA Republicans Call Democrats Out For 100 Days Of No Gas Tax Relief

Legislative Republicans held a press conference at the State Capitol demanding immediate action from Capitol Democrats and Governor Newsom to reduce gas prices. Friday, June 17, marks 100 days of inaction by the majority party as Californians struggle with sky-high gas prices and soaring inflation.The state budget approved by lawmakers earlier this week failed to include immediate gas price relief for Californians who are paying the highest prices in the nation. Legislative Republicans have been advocating for a gas tax suspension that would save consumers 51 cents per gallon. The Democrats' inaction has also resulted in a failure to stop another gas tax increase scheduled for July 1st.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Minimum Wage to Increase in Some Bay Area Cities This Summer

California's minimum wage of $15 is expected to increase this summer. As a result of inflation, the statewide minimum will be $15.50 starting Jan. 1, 2023 for most cities. However, that increase will be even higher for some localities. In the Bay Area, those changes will be seen in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Legislature#Food Stamps#Income Inequality#Politics State#Nourish California#Calfresh
thecentersquare.com

Largest pork packer leaving California

(The Center Square) – Another company is leaving California, this time the largest pork packer in the U.S. Smithfield Foods, Inc., announced it is closing its Vernon, California, facility and reducing its hog production in the western U.S. region, citing as its reason the “escalating cost of doing business in California.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
mymotherlode.com

CA Lawmakers Pass Budget That Newsom Opposes

Sacramento, CA — Wednesday is the Constitutional deadline for California lawmakers to pass a budget in order to still receive a paycheck. Yesterday the Senate and Assembly approved a $300 billion operating budget, but it is opposed by Governor Gavin Newsom, and he will not sign it. Unlike many...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SFGate

California utilities fined $22M over 2020 power shutoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California utilities will be fined more than $22 million for the “poor execution" of widespread power shutoffs two years ago that were designed to prevent devastating wildfires, the state's Public Utilities Commission announced Wednesday. The regulators announced $12 million in fines against Pacific Gas...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Why Water Use Varies So Widely Across California

As California increasingly slips into extreme drought and calls intensify to reduce water use, the state’s water savings in 2022 remain bleak. The average Californian used 83 gallons of water per day in April, compared with 73 in April 2020. That’s far from the 15% decrease that Gov. Gavin Newsom has called for as our reservoirs and the snowpack dwindle. (This underperformance has persisted since January.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

CalMatters

Sacramento, CA
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CalMatters is a nonpartisan, nonprofit journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s state Capitol works and why it matters.

 https://calmatters.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy