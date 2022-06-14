ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Amber Heard, Ezra Miller Should Both Be Dropped by Warner Bros | Opinion

By Julia Raeside
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With film franchises making actors ever richer and more successful, shouldn't the lead roles go to stars who realize their responsibility to...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 2

Related
OK! Magazine

Elon Musk Breaks Silence On Amber Heard & Johnny Depp's $50 Million Defamation Trial

Elon Musk finally shared his opinion on the bombshell defamation case everyone is talking about — and he's wishing both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp the best no matter the outcome.Shortly after filing for divorce from Depp in 2016, Heard had an on-off relationship with the tech mogul over the next few years. His name came up multiple times throughout the trial, from discussing the seriousness of their relationship to addressing the rumors they had been in a legal battle over frozen embryos.Although Musk had previously been tightlipped on the sometimes scandalous court proceedings, he offered well wishes to the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Kevin Spacey
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Marilyn Manson
Person
Ezra Miller
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Why Johnny Depp was helped out of Birmingham hotel

Security escorted Johnny Depp out of a hotel Monday to protect him from the hordes of fans who have been following him since his trial ended last week. Photos of the actor being guided out of the Grand Hotel Birmingham in England holding a coffee mug went viral this week. A source tells us his security team was keeping him safe and away from the “large crowds.” “Everywhere he goes, he’s getting mobbed by fans,” our insider says. In the snaps, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, 58, looked distressed while being walked out of the luxury hotel with one man holding onto his...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Warner Bros Opinion#The Dc Comics Universe#Fantastic Beasts#Sun#Tokata Iron Eyes#Heard S Aquaman#Justice League
OK! Magazine

Caught On Tape! The Most Shocking Pieces Of Audio Evidence Played During Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Court Battle: Photos

They have the receipts! As the defamation case Johnny Depp lodged against former wife Amber Heard rages on, the evidence shown in court has been nothing short of shocking. From name calling to allegations of assault, the ex-Hollywood couple have many of their tumultuous times recorded for the world to hear. Depp sued Heard for $50 million for defamation alleging she destroyed his career with false allegations of domestic violence after penning a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post in which she claimed she was a domestic and sexual violence survivor. Heard did not directly name Depp in the article...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Twitter Reacts To Testimony Jason Momoa Fought To Keep Amber Heard In 'Aquaman 2'

Jason Momoa wanted Amber Heard to reprise her role in "Aquaman 2," according to new testimony, and Twitter users have mixed opinions about it. Entertainment Consultant and former producer Kathryn Arnold took the stand on Monday as one of Heard's witnesses in her ongoing defamation trial against Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia. According to her, lead star Momoa and director James Wan were allegedly "committed to [Heard]" and "adamant she was in the film," ET Canada reported.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Johnny Depp spotted with new, blond hair performing with Jeff Beck

With jury deliberations underway in the defamation trial involving Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor made a surprise trip to the U.K. over the weekend. Sporting a new, blond hairstyle under a black cap, Depp, 58, appeared onstage with British rock guitarist Jeff...
MUSIC
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer reveals actor’s first words after Johnny Depp verdict: ‘I’m so sorry’

A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has revealed the Aquaman actor’s first words after the verdict came down. “One of the first things she said is, ‘I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom,’” attorney Elaine Bredehoft told The Today Show on Thursday morning. “She feels the burden of that.”A jury on Wednesday determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Amber Heard Spotted for the First Time Since Johnny Depp Verdict

Amber Heard's emerged for the first time since being on the losing end of the Johnny Depp defamation trial ... trading a private jet for a chauffeured car. The actress popped up Friday at an airfield in Washington, D.C. -- where she climbed down the stairs of her private plane and was ushered into a waiting luxury SUV. Amber's traveling party is at least four deep ... including her sister, Whitney Henriquez.
WASHINGTON, DC
Indy100

Amber Heard witness manages to accidentally spoil 'Aquaman 2' during Depp trial

An expert witness for Amber Heard appeared to accidentally let slip some spoilers from Aquaman 2 during the defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.On Monday, Kathyrn Arnold, an entertainment industry consultant, highlighted the damage that Heard's team claimed Depp's attorney, Adam Waldman, caused to Heard's career when he accused her of creating an "abuse hoax" against the actor.These "defamatory statements," as stated by Arnold, made film studios and brands apprehensive about working with Heard – especially as the "negative social media campaign" against her increased.Describing Aquaman as Heard's "A Star is Born moment," Arnold said: "It was that moment...
MOVIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
997K+
Followers
97K+
Post
862M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy