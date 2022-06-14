Amber Heard, Ezra Miller Should Both Be Dropped by Warner Bros | Opinion
With film franchises making actors ever richer and more successful, shouldn't the lead roles go to stars who realize their responsibility to...www.newsweek.com
With film franchises making actors ever richer and more successful, shouldn't the lead roles go to stars who realize their responsibility to...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2