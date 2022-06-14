ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

China hails sighting of extremely rare white dolphin pod as sign of improving water quality

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22UiFG_0gAFK6rh00

China has hailed the sighting of a pod of rare white dolphins off Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous region in south China as a sign that water pollution has decreased in the area.

The Chinese white dolphin s, famously known for their pink hue, were captured in a rare glimpse in the Beuib gulf coastal waters, according to state media Xinhua news agency .

After being declared functionally extinct more than a decade ago, their numbers have significantly increased: from less than 100 in 2004 to more than 300 in 2021. State media attributed this to the improving water quality in the region .

The endangered white dolphins are listed under first-class state protection in China and Red List of Threatened Species in 2008, which means that they are threatend with extinction, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

In another coincidental sighting in recent days, a pod of dolphins were spotted in Xiamen bay in the coastal waters off east China’s Fujian Province, taking conversationists by surprise.

“Look! The white one is Dabai [Chinese name for white dolphin], and the gray one is her baby. She is playing with her baby,” said Wang Xianyan, a researcher at the Xiamen-based Third Institute of Oceanography, according to Xinhua.

Mr Wang said he shot the video in April in Xiamen bay, where there are 60 to 70 white dolphins.

According to conservationists, shipping and catastrophic levels of industrial pollution played a major role in reducing their number.

Chinese white dolphins saw an alarming decline in the last decade when the number reduced from 158 dolphins in 2003 to just 61 dolphins in 2012.

But measures to counter it like fishing bans, restrictions on human interferance in their natural habitat to reduce pollution and other ecological measures have helped increase their population over a period of time.

The Independent

Astronomers spot weird star that is travelling faster than any like it

Astronomers have now observed the fastest fading nova ever recorded, a stellar explosion that led  researchers to an array of bizarre traits that could help them better understand the death process of stars and its connection to interstellar chemistry.A nova is a massive explosion that results when a small, but very dense and gravitationally powerful white dwarf star siphons so much material from a nearby companion star that the star stuff ignites in an uncontrolled thermonuclear reaction on the white dwarf’s surface. Such explosions can be incredibly bright, and typically take many days to weeks to fade.But V1674 Hercules, a...
ASTRONOMY
Reuters

Philippines' Marcos vows to thwart interference from outside powers

MANILA, May 26 (Reuters) - Philippines President-elect Ferdinand Marcos on Thursday promised to prevent any foreign interference in the running of his country, and to defend sovereign territory and stand up to any Chinese encroachment in the South China Sea. In his strongest comments yet on how he will handle...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Australia, New Zealand unite on China’s Pacific threat

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister said Friday after a meeting with his New Zealand counterpart that the two nations are in lockstep in their policies toward the Pacific islands, where China’s influence is growing. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern became the first foreign leader...
CHINA
modernfarmer.com

Tomatoes Are the Latest Victim of Climate Change

The future does not look so bright for processing tomato crops. These thick-skinned versions of the red fruit, called processing tomatoes, are easily transported and are used for the production of ketchup, juice, sauce, puree and other packaged tomato products. California, Italy and China are responsible for around 65 percent of global tomato production.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

‘Ferocious’ Covid outbreak in Beijing traced to raucous bar

Authorities in Beijing are racing to contain a Covid outbreak traced to a 24-hour bar known for cheap liquor and big crowds, with millions of people facing mandatory testing and thousands under targeted lockdowns. The outbreak of 228 cases linked to the Heaven Supermarket bar, which had just reopened as...
RETAIL
