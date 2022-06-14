ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Fans Expect Too Much of Stars Like Amber Heard, Ezra Miller | Opinion

By Julie Burchill
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It turns out actors in superhero films aren't always super in real life. But if we become too prissy about stars' behavior, there will be no one left to...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Lee
Person
Julie Burchill
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Nelly
Person
Charlie Chaplin
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Chris Pratt
Person
Ezra Miller
SheKnows

Kate Moss' Support for Johnny Depp Reportedly Goes Beyond His Defamation Case Against Amber Heard

Click here to read the full article. When Kate Moss testified at Johnny Depp’s defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard last week, many fans thought her support possibly swayed the jury into the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s favor. Moss explained that she had never experienced any physical abuse at the hands of Depp when they dated in the late 1990s, and now, she is reportedly sticking by him in friendship beyond her videoconference testimony. The supermodel apparently showed up to Jeff Beck’s concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Tuesday night to watch Depp play alongside the musician,...
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Much is Johnny Depp Worth?

Johnny Depp is an American actor and musician who is one of the biggest stars in the world. Despite all of his professional triumphs, his personal life is currently what's making the biggest...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Marvel Comics#Dc#Hulk#Birth Of A Nation
extratv

Johnny Depp Reunites with Ex Kate Moss Amid Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp and his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss reunited in London, just days after she testified in his defamation case against Amber Heard. The meetup took place at Royal Albert Hall, where Johnny was performing with rocker Jeff Beck. Kate attended the show, and the exes reportedly reunited backstage. Kate, 48,...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Amber Heard Spotted for the First Time Since Johnny Depp Verdict

Amber Heard's emerged for the first time since being on the losing end of the Johnny Depp defamation trial ... trading a private jet for a chauffeured car. The actress popped up Friday at an airfield in Washington, D.C. -- where she climbed down the stairs of her private plane and was ushered into a waiting luxury SUV. Amber's traveling party is at least four deep ... including her sister, Whitney Henriquez.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Johnny Depp claims he called Warner Bros about Amber Heard’s Aquaman role to ‘curb their worries’

Johnny Depp has disputed Amber Heard’s claims that he did not assist in helping her land her Aquaman role.The actor returned to the witness stand on Wednesday (25 May) to give more testimony in his multi-million dollar defamation trial against ex-wife Heard.  The Pirates of the Caribbean star was called back for his own team’s rebuttal.Asked by his legal team whether he recalls Heard testifying that he “did not assist her in getting her role in Aquaman”, Depp replied: “It’s not exactly true.”Depp said that he recalls the date Heard auditioned for the DC film because his band, the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Ezra Miller Accused of Grooming and Brainwashing 18-Year-Old, Ordered to Stay Away

The parents of a teenager have accused Ezra Miller of physically and emotionally abusing their daughter and alleged that the actor has groomed her since she was 12 years old. According to a petition for a protection order/restraining order filed on June 7 in Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court and obtained by ET, the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes -- Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle -- claim the Fantastic Beasts actor "uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata. Ezra has brainwashed Tokata. Ezra Miller has ensured that Tokata is without a phone and has given her bankcard to another of his workers." Chase and Sara also claim that Miller, 29, told Tokata about the actor's sex addiction and that they had been raped at 14, which her parents allege appear to be "means to gain trust from a potential victim."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial: Jason Momoa fought to keep Amber Heard in Aquaman 2, agent says

A witness for Amber Heard has testified that the actor’s Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa was “adamant” she reprise her role in the film’s sequel. Entertainment industry expert Kathryn Arnold was called to the stand on Monday (23 May) to testify on behalf of Heard in the multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit – brought against the actor by her ex-husband Johnny Depp – that is currently underway at Virginia’s Fairfax County court house.Depp is suing Heard for $50m (£39.7m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post, and consequently making it difficult for him to...
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Teen Whose Parents Say Ezra Miller Is Grooming Them Responds in New Video: 'This Is My Life'

"These are my decisions," says the 18 year old. "And I'm disappointed in my parents and the press in every way." Ezra Miller is facing yet another legal complication. The parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes claim in a court filing that "The Flash" star has been grooming their daughter for years, but Tokata is telling a different story -- and using a different name.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard Claims She Lost Johnny Depp Trial Because Ex Put ‘Randos’ On The Stand

Amber Heard spoke out about how she’s not surprised that the jury ruled in favor of her ex-husband Johnny Depp during their defamation trial in her first interview since the trial with NBC News. The 36-year-old actress also said that many of the people who testified were employees of Johnny, 58. “How could they make a judgment? How could they not come to that conclusion? They had sat in those seats and heard over three weeks of nonstop relentless testimony from paid employees and towards the end of the trial: randos, as I say,” she said.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Pirateship docks outside Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial courthouse

The pirate's life has followed Johnny Depp to the courthouse in Fairfax County, Va. On Tuesday, a flatbed truck decked out as a Pirates of the Caribbean ship anchored down by the building's front entrance as the jury deliberates inside. The makeshift pirate ship is just the latest oddity to appear outside the courthouse, where large crowds of diehard Depp supporters (and some alpacas) have gathered to show their support.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Loudwire

Post Malone Sought Permission From Kurt Cobain’s Daughter Before Nirvana Fundraiser Stream

One of the first major livestream events at the beginning of the pandemic was Post Malone's full concert covering Nirvana material with the assistance of Blink-182's Travis Barker on drums. But that April 2020 show was not something just thrown together in a rush, and during a chat with the Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM, Posty revealed that there was one essential thing that had to happen before they proceeded.
MUSIC
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
997K+
Followers
97K+
Post
862M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy