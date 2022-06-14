ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whoopi Goldberg attacks Australian newspaper for attempting to ‘out’ Rebel Wilson

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OSgh9_0gAFJnZm00

Whoopi Goldberg has attacked the Sydney Morning Herald over its reporting of Rebel Wilson ’s new relationship, suggesting the paper intended to “out” the star.

The TV presenter claimed she doesn't believe the reporter's apology.

“If it wasn’t your intention you wouldn’t have done it,” Goldberg said, speaking on The View.

“You knew exactly what you were doing... They say ‘Oh well people want to know’. I don’t care what people want to know, frankly. I want to keep my privacy. It should be my choice if I want to talk about something.”

Comments / 88

mostly reasonable
1d ago

didn't she just have to apologize for a comment she made. she had to take a couple of days off. was their apology any more or less believable than hers

Reply
11
Nick McFerrin
2d ago

omg who gives a rip what Whoopi thinks? Hateful Woman, yep I said Woman. Hope she is offended by that.

Reply(18)
50
edmund radziewicz
10h ago

Well Woopi if you are a public figure then there is no hiding anything . You can't have PRIVACY and still looking for the LIMELIGHT .

Reply
7
