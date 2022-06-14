ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

How the Jan. 6 Committee Successfully Got Inside Donald Trump's Head

By Ewan Palmer
 2 days ago
The panel showed in live and recorded testimony how Trump stubbornly refused to concede that he did not in fact beat Joe Biden in...

MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
