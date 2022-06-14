ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

‘SW and SW19 – it’s a date’ – Serena Williams set for tennis return at Wimbledon

By Eleanor Crooks
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ssJvN_0gAFIgQu00

Serena Williams is set for a surprise return to Wimbledon a year after her last match.

The 23-time grand slam singles champion made a tearful exit in the first round 12 months ago after retiring during the first set against Aliaksandra Sasnovich due to a leg injury and doubts had been growing about whether she would return to the sport.

But on Tuesday Williams posted on Instagram: “SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022 See you there.”

Intriguingly, the 40-year-old also tagged Eastbourne in her post, indicating she could potentially play in next week’s Rothesay International Eastbourne.

It is unclear whether Williams, now ranked a lowly 1208, is intending to play singles or doubles, which is less demanding physically.

She could have entered using a protected ranking reserved for players who have been sidelined through a long-term injury but did not do so and will therefore need a wild card.

The initial batch of wild cards for singles and doubles will be announced on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O2Ti6_0gAFIgQu00

Tennis has been conspicuous by its absence in most of Williams’ Instagram posts over the last year, with the focus on her business ventures and life as a mother to four-year-old daughter Olympia.

Suspicions that she had effectively retired grew when her long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou revealed in April that he had taken on a new role with Simona Halep.

Wimbledon is widely considered Williams’ best chance of claiming a 24th slam singles crown to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record.

She has twice reached the final since returning from maternity leave in 2018, losing to Angelique Kerber that summer and Halep the following year.

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Serena Williams to play doubles with top-5 player in Eastbourne

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams will make her long-awaited comeback next week in Eastbourne when she teams up with fourth-ranked Ons Jabeur for the doubles event. Williams, 40, hasn't played since retiring her Wimbledon first round match 12 months ago. On Tuesday, it was announced Williams would play this...
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal and wife Mery Perello are expecting their first child after 17 years together

Rafael Nadal’s wife Maria Francisca Perello is pregnant with the couple’s first child, according to Spanish magazine Hola!Pregnancy rumours circulated in May when the tennis star’s wife wore loose-fitting clothing and a face mask to the Champion’s League final in Paris last May, where her 36-year-old husband won his 22nd Grand Slam title. Speculation grew earlier this week when Perello, 33, was pictured on a yacht in Majorca sporting what appears to be a baby bump.The Spanish couple have yet to publicly confirm the pregnancy news.Nadal and Perello have been together for nearly 17 years, having met when they were...
TENNIS
Hello Magazine

Roger Federer and wife Mirka welcome new addition to the family - see photo

Roger Federer has welcomed a brand new addition to his family - an adorable dog called Willow. Taking to Instagram over the weekend to share his first 'delfie', the 40-year-old tennis player revealed that he was over the moon with the new pooch, however, it took some persuading to get him and his wife Mirka to agree.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Simona Halep
Person
Margaret Court
Person
Angelique Kerber
Person
Patrick Mouratoglou
The Guardian

Serena Williams granted wildcard into Wimbledon singles draw

Serena Williams will make her long-awaited return to the game from a one‑year layoff after she was granted a wildcard into the Wimbledon singles draw. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, she announced her return by including a picture of her trainers and ankle braces on grass with her tennis bag in the background. Williams captioned the photo: “SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022, see you there.”
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic was interested in me', says ATP player

Novak Djokovic is about to lose the leadership of the ATP ranking again. At the beginning of the year, the Serbian tennis player had to give up number one to Daniil Medvedev. Thanks to the final of the Australian Open, the Russian was able to take first place for the first time in his career.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Reco
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Serena Williams' Big Announcement

Serena Williams is back. The all-time tennis great will make return after receiving a wild-card invitation to Wimbledon. Williams is one of six women given a wild-card spot in the singles draw. "The stage awaits. Our 7-time champion @serenawilliams will return to Wimbledon as a wild card this summer for...
TENNIS
HOLAUSA

Rafa Nadal and María Perelló are expecting their first child

It all started as a rumor, and after weeks of intense speculation, ¡HOLA! magazine has been able to confirm that Rafael Nadal and María Francisca Perelló are expecting their first child. The alarms went off at the Roland Garros tournament, where Nadal was able to win his 14th...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

See you at Wimbledon, Serena! 23-time Grand Slam winner Williams shuts down any doubts on her participation in London by confirming she WILL feature at grass-court Slam

In her fifth decade, Serena Williams is still getting others to dance to her tune, with Wimbledon forced to bring forward their wildcard announcements to Tuesday. Originally due on Thursday, the initial list was rushed out after the 40-year-old American announced on social media that she would be returning to the All England Club.
TENNIS
Popculture

Serena Williams Gives Big Update on Tennis Career

Serena Williams is making a comeback. It was announced on Tuesday that the 40-year-old tennis superstar will be competing at Wimbledon this year after being awarded a wild-card entry for singles. Williams went to Instagram to all but confirm the news by posting a photo of white tennis shoes with verdant grass and the caption, "SW and SW19. It's a date. 2022 See you there."
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Iga Swiatek reacts to Serena Williams playing Wimbledon

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is excited about Serena Williams returning to tennis as she is looking forward to seeing the 23-time Grand Slam champion at Wimbledon. On Tuesday, Williams took to Instagram to reveal her plans to compete at Wimbledon. Williams hasn't played since last year's Wimbledon and she...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

697K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy