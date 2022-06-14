ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump Goes On Birthday Rant About Jan. 6 Hearings: 'This is Cancel Culture'

By Jack Dutton
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riots held its second televised hearing on Monday, with the panel focusing on the so-called "Big...

Comments / 451

Dennis Sanchez
2d ago

how much evidence do retrumplicans need to.see the truth!! enough of these lies! jail everyone who follows trump!! we need to eliminate this growing cancer!!!

Reply(76)
316
Ultimate one ⚓
2d ago

Trump, America knows you can't stop the lying. If you choose to believe that your lie is the truth, then you are, 💯 %Mentally Unstable. Therefore you do not even belong running the Republican Party, endorsing candidates, let alone running for president again. You need to step down immediately and seek psychiatric help. This would be you only hope in staying out of Prison. "Mabe".

Reply(47)
253
talk'n2myself
2d ago

if trump supporters took the time to watch these hearings it would be the end of him, one after another of his closest allies have revealed that he was informed there was no fraud in the election

Reply(28)
192
