ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Man arrested after allegedly trying to burn down Satanic Temple in Salem

By Liz Scarlett
Louder
Louder
 2 days ago
data-type="SOCIAL_CARD">

A man has been arrested for attempted arson after reportedly trying to burn down the Satanic Temple in Salem.

The incident took place last Friday on June 10, and was captured in a now viral TikTok.

In the clip, a man wearing a T-shirt featuring the word 'God', can be seen pouring what appears to be fire accelerant on the porch of the temple, and setting it alight.

Before the fire could take hold however, police caught the man and put a stop to the attempted crime, by tackling him on the spot.

According to the Boston Globe , the man has been identified as Daniel Lucey and is currently facing charges of arson, vandalism to a place of worship and interfering with civil rights.

Lucien Greaves , co-founder of the Satanic Temple, wrote on Twitter: "This holy crusader in a 'GOD' [T-shirt] just dumped an accelerant on The Satanic Temple headquarters and lit it on fire.

"The fire did not breach into the house" he added in another tweet. " It remains to be determined how much of the area around the front of the house, and how much of the front porch will need to be replaced due to damage. The outpouring of support has been truly moving. Thank you, everybody."

Speaking of the incident, Greaves noted that there was not "an insignificant amount of damage", adding "It went up fast. I think he used gasoline."

He also shared a photo of the fire taken by a neighbour, which you can view below.

See more See more See more
@salemwitchwiles

♬ original sound - Salem Witch Wiles

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Idaho Police Department Gets Death Threats After Patriot Front Arrested En Masse

For the Coeur d’Alene Police Department, hate has persisted past this weekend’s high-profile arrest of 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front at a Pride Month event in Idaho. Police Chief Lee White said Monday the department had received 149 phone calls since the arrests, some of which have included death threats. About half of the calls were complimentary, White told reporters, “and the other 50 percent—who are completely anonymous, who want nothing more than to scream and yell at us and use some really choice words—offer death threats against myself and other members of the police department.” Some callers have threatened to publish officers’ personal information, such as their phone numbers or addressed, online. White explained that most of the threats seem to be coming from outside of the local community, including from as far away as Norway.
IDAHO STATE
CBS Boston

I-Team: Teen accidentally shot himself in head running from police

BOSTON – A teenager is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in the head while running from police, according to WBZ-TV I-Team sources.Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said officers were called to Washington Street and Melville Avenue in Dorchester around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired. Sources told the I-Team that police saw a group of teens on scooters shoot at another group of kids on the street. When officers started chasing the scooter group, one teen crashed and started running with a gun in his hand. That gun accidentally went off and the teen was...
BOSTON, MA
Louder

Louder

1K+
Followers
413
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy