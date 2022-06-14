ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

When all else fails to explain American violence, blame a rapper and hip-hop music

By A.D. Carson, Assistant Professor of Hip-Hop, University of Virginia
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3brHTV_0gAFFDZE00
Young Thug performs onstage on March 17, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW

The day after the May 24, 2022, mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson promptly blamed the violence on rap music and video games.

“Kids are exposed to all kinds of horrible stuff nowadays,” the Texas Republican told Fox News on May 25, 2022 . “I think about the horrible stuff that they hear when they listen to rap music, the video games that they watch … with all of this horrible violence.”

For Jackson and other critics, rap seems to explain criminal behavior and signal moral decline. In the eyes of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis , rap might be something else as well – evidence.

Atlanta rappers Young Thug and Gunna were among 28 defendants charged under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act in May 2022 with conspiracy and street gang activity.

They are now in jail in Atlanta awaiting trial.

In the indictment, prosecutors cite lyrics from Young Thug’s songs as “overt acts in furtherance of the conspiracy.”

Several tracks are quoted, including “Slatty,” on which Young Thug raps : “I killed his man in front of his mama / Like f–k lil bruh, his sister, and cousin.”

Free speech has its limits.

“The First Amendment,” Willis explained, “does not protect people from prosecutors using [lyrics] as evidence if it is such.”

Scapegoating rap

Rap has long been used to conspicuously stereotype, caricature and reinforce mythologies about Black people. As a rapper and scholar , I wrote about this scapegoating in a chapbook , “Rap & Storytellingly Invention,” published with the peer-reviewed album I released in 2020.

Since the rise of hip-hop in the early 1980s, critics of rap sought to tie the music to violent crime.

One of the first targets was Run-DMC , the rappers from Queens, New York, given credit for bringing hip-hip to mainstream music and culture.

During the group’s 1986 “Raising Hell” tour, police and journalists blamed its music for violence that occurred in towns it visited. At its show in Long Beach, California, gang violence in the crowd also was blamed on rap.

In the 1990s, politician and civil rights activist C. Delores Tucker became one of the most outspoken anti-rap voices, focusing her ire on Tupac Shakur and the “gangsta rap” subgenre.

The finger-pointing against rap – or some version of it – continues to this day.

The latest target is drill rap , a hip-hop subgenre that originated in Chicago and has since spread across the world.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams condemned drill rap on Feb. 11, 2022, after the murders of two Brooklyn rap artists, Jayquan McKenley and Tahjay Dobson .

Adams said the violence portrayed in drill rap music videos was “alarming” and that he would sit down with social media companies to try to remove the content by telling them they “have a civic and corporate responsibility.”

“We pulled Trump off Twitter for what he was spewing,” Adams said, “yet we are allowing music, displaying of guns, violence. We’re allowing it to stay on these sites.”

Similar tactics have been employed in the past to shut down drill music.

London drill rappers have been targeted since 2015 by the Metropolitan Police’s Operation Domain , a joint effort with YouTube to monitor for “videos that incite violence.”

It’s as if politicians and police don’t understand that the music emerging from these places is a reflection of crisis, not the source of it.

Tragic myths and realities

Despite the immense popularity of hip-hop, the culture and the music continue to be portrayed as a cultural wasteland in both subtle and explicit ways.

Worse, in my view, these harmful assumptions affect the ways ordinary people who experience tragedies are described.

The word “rapper” is used to conjure negative imagery. It leaves hollow expectations in its place, to be filled with the specter of death and the spectacle of violence. The person described by it becomes a boogeyman in the public imagination.

In the most unjust of circumstances, “rapper” has become a social shorthand for presumptions of guilt, expectations of violence and sometimes worthiness of death.

Such was the case with Willie McCoy . In 2019, the 20-year-old was killed by six policemen while he slept in his car at a Vallejo, California, Taco Bell. The officers claimed they saw a gun and tried to wake him. When McCoy moved, the officers fired 55 shots in 3.5 seconds.

While rap music appears to have had nothing to do with the tragic events of his death, descriptions of McCoy as a rapper were reported more prominently and consistently than the 55 shots police fired at him while he slept.

Even playing rap music might result in death. In 2012, a 17-year-old named Jordan Davis was shot and killed by a man who complained about the “loud” music Davis was playing in his car at a Florida gas station.

During the proceedings dubbed “the loud music trial,” Michael Dunn testified that the music Davis and his friends were playing in Davis’ car was “thug music” or “rap crap.”

Dunn’s defense depended on his victims’ being viewed as thugs by association with rap.

In jail, Dunn was recorded on the phone speculating whether Davis and his friends were “gangster rappers.” He claimed he’d seen YouTube videos.

In describing these tragedies, the words “rappers” and “rap music” are code for “Black” and “other,” meant to elicit fear and justify violence. There’s no question in my mind that they would have been perceived differently if the words “poets” or “poetry” were used instead.

Made in America

Indeed, violence perpetuated by people who rap is as real any other American violence.

Young Thug, Gunna, or any other rapper accused of crimes are not exempt from accountability. But, in my view, assuming people are criminals simply because they rap – even if they rap about violence – is wrong.

Admittedly, throughout hip-hop history, rappers have constructed personas as antiheroes. Performances of masculinity, violence, intimidation, gun ownership and misogyny are meant to signal a kind of authenticity.

In her 1994 book “Outlaw Culture,” bell hooks included a chapter on “gangsta rap.” Hooks explained that the abhorrent behaviors scrutinized and highlighted in rappers are American values that people living and surviving here adopt.

In his December 1986 story on Run-DMC , Rolling Stone writer Ed Kiersh said out loud what many were thinking.

“To much of white America,” Kiersh wrote, “rap means mayhem and bloodletting.”

Perhaps.

But those who still seek to vilify rap might do well to focus on the sources of the crisis of violence in America rather than blaming the music that reflects it.

A.D. Carson does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation US, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Trouble, Atlanta Rapper Behind ‘Bring It Back’, Dies at 34

Click here to read the full article. Mariel Semonte Orr, an Atlanta rapper better known by his stage name Trouble, has died at 34. The “Bring It Back” rapper, who was also known as Skoob, was reportedly caught in a fatal shooting altercation on Saturday night. He had performed the same night, only hours before the incident. Variety has reached out to Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office for more details regarding Orr’s death. Orr’s death was confirmed by his label, Def Jam Recordings, in a post on Sunday morning. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones and fans of Trouble,” the label wrote....
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

The Notorious B.I.G.’s Demo Tape Collaborator “DJ 50 Grand” Dead At 55

Click here to read the full article. Kevin “DJ 50 Grand” Griffin, the man who helped The Notorious B.I.G. record the demo tape that earned him a profile in the Unsigned Hype column of The Source magazine back in the publication’s early days and prompted Sean “Diddy” Combs to sign him, passed away over the weekend. The death of DJ 50 Grand, , was confirmed by Junior M.A.F.I.A. member Lil’ Cease. More from VIBE.comBabyface, Chlöe, Chance The Rapper, Muni Long, And More To Perform At 2022 BET AwardsNotorious B.I.G. Hologram Appears At Brooklyn Chop HouseSean 'Diddy' Combs To Receive...
BROOKLYN, NY
HipHopDX.com

Fat Joe Had To Trick Rappers Into Rhyming With Big Pun

According to Fat Joe, the late Big Pun used to be so vicious on the microphone that rappers were scared to hop on a track with him, so Joe often had to trick them into rapping alongside his Terror Squad brother. During a sitdown with Angie Martinez, the pair were...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Atlanta, TX
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
London, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Georgia State
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
Pitchfork

Nipsey Hussle Cannabis Documentary Released: Watch

Nipsey Hussle is the subject of a new documentary that’s out now. The Marathon (Cultivation) focuses on his work with his brother Samiel Asghedom, developing their Marathon OG cannabis strain. It arrives ahead of the June 18 opening of The Marathon (Collective), a cannabis retail store in Los Angeles. Watch The Marathon (Cultivation) in full via YouTube below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronny Jackson
Person
Young Thug
Person
Tupac Shakur
XXL Mag

The Notorious B.I.G. Hologram Has People Unsure How to Feel – Watch

Biggie has been immortalized into a hologram and it has some people unsure how to feel. On Saturday (June 11), a video surfaced on social media of a life-size hologram of The Notorious B.I.G. on display at restaurant Brooklyn Chop House in the late rhymer’s hometown of Brooklyn, N.Y. The image of Biggie features him rocking Versace sunglasses, a green Sergio Tacchini tracksuit with black and grey Air Jordan 1s and a gold Jesus piece necklace.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Ringer

The White Rapper Roundtable

Post Malone released his latest album, Twelve Carat Toothache, last week. Jack Harlow released his sophomore album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, a few weeks earlier. Justin Charity and Rob Harvilla reviewed both albums for The Ringer. Below we’ve reconvened Charity and Harvilla for a meditation on the state...
MUSIC
Power 102.9 NoCo

21 Savage Says There’s ‘No Trying’ to Stop Lil Durk and YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Beef

21 Savage doesn't plan on interceding in the Lil Durk and YoungBoy Never Broke Again beef. There's no point, according to the "A Lot" rapper. On Monday (June 6), battle rapper Math Hoffa released video of his My Expert Opinion podcast interview with 21 Savage. During the sit-down, the Atlanta rapper was asked how he handles being friends with two parties who are beefing.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hip Hop Music#American Violence#Black People#Gang Violence#Republican#Fox News
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Is "Untrapped": Doc Captures His Rise With Help From Young Thug, Gunna & Drake

Lil Baby took a massive risk when he finally gave up on the streets to pursue a career in music. He had a steady cash flow and a near-mythical reputation in Atlanta that could potentially be tarnished by a weak pen game. But in America, there are few routes out of the trap of poverty, and selling drugs only lasts so long. In the new documentary from Karam Gill, Untrapped, fans will get an inside look at how one of hip-hop’s biggest names was able to ascend from the streets of Atlanta and perform at the Grammy awards.
MOVIES
UPI News

Iowa man's gravestone raises controversy with hidden profanity

June 16 (UPI) -- A headstone at an Iowa cemetery is raising controversy after residents noticed the family had included a hidden profanity in the grave marker's engraved message. The family of Steven Paul Owens, who died at age 59 in September 2021, said the hidden message in Owens' headstone...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Conversation U.S.

Give this AI a few words of description and it produces a stunning image – but is it art?

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but thanks to an artificial intelligence program called DALL-E 2, you can have a professional-looking image with far fewer. DALL-E 2 is a new neural network algorithm that creates a picture from a short phrase or sentence that you provide. The program, which was announced by the artificial intelligence research laboratory OpenAI in April 2022, hasn’t been released to the public. But a small and growing number of people – myself included – have been given access to experiment with it. As a researcher studying the nexus of technology and art, I was keen...
SOFTWARE
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

31K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy