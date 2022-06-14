2 Charged In Gang-Related Double Homicide In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people have been charged in connection with a double homicide in Minneapolis that authorities say was gang-related.

Court documents show Deijuan McCaleb-Robinson is charged with second-degree murder and a felony weapons charge. Lerita Rayford, the alleged getaway driver, faces a charge of aiding an offender to avoid arrest. A third suspect has yet to be identified or charged.

The fatal shootings occurred on May 14 near Broadway and Bryant avenues in north Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as Deion Robinson, 51, and Kayvon Williams, 21.

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses saw two men and a woman get out of a Ford Fusion at the scene before the shooting. One of the men, who was wearing a blue hoodie, allegedly shot Robinson and Williams. The three suspects then left the scene in the car. Video of the scene confirmed the witness narrative, the complaint states.

Investigators said they found nine discharged casings at the scene.

The complaint states an informant identified the woman as Rayford, who was cited while driving the Fusion about three weeks before the shooting. The Fusion was a rental, and was returned two days after the shooting.

The informant also identified McCaleb-Robinson as a suspect. Gas station footage from before the shooting showed him wearing a blue hoodie, according to the complaint. Cellphone data from both McCaleb-Robinson and Rayford placed them at the shooting location, as well as other stops including both suspects’ homes.

The complaint states the killings of Robinson and Williams were “a continuation of the rivalry between gangs that operate in ‘the Highs’ versus ‘the Lows’ of the city of Minneapolis.” McCaleb-Robinson is allegedly affiliated with the Lows, while one of the victims was a known member of the Highs.

McCaleb-Robinson and Rayford are both in custody.