2 Charged In Gang-Related Double Homicide In Minneapolis

By WCCO-TV Staff
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people have been charged in connection with a double homicide in Minneapolis that authorities say was gang-related.

Court documents show Deijuan McCaleb-Robinson is charged with second-degree murder and a felony weapons charge. Lerita Rayford, the alleged getaway driver, faces a charge of aiding an offender to avoid arrest. A third suspect has yet to be identified or charged.

Deijuan McCaleb-Robinson and Lerita Rayford (credit: Hennepin County)

The fatal shootings occurred on May 14 near Broadway and Bryant avenues in north Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as Deion Robinson, 51, and Kayvon Williams, 21.

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses saw two men and a woman get out of a Ford Fusion at the scene before the shooting. One of the men, who was wearing a blue hoodie, allegedly shot Robinson and Williams. The three suspects then left the scene in the car. Video of the scene confirmed the witness narrative, the complaint states.

Investigators said they found nine discharged casings at the scene.

The complaint states an informant identified the woman as Rayford, who was cited while driving the Fusion about three weeks before the shooting. The Fusion was a rental, and was returned two days after the shooting.

The informant also identified McCaleb-Robinson as a suspect. Gas station footage from before the shooting showed him wearing a blue hoodie, according to the complaint. Cellphone data from both McCaleb-Robinson and Rayford placed them at the shooting location, as well as other stops including both suspects’ homes.

The complaint states the killings of Robinson and Williams were “a continuation of the rivalry between gangs that operate in ‘the Highs’ versus ‘the Lows’ of the city of Minneapolis.” McCaleb-Robinson is allegedly affiliated with the Lows, while one of the victims was a known member of the Highs.

McCaleb-Robinson and Rayford are both in custody.

Comments / 23

James
2d ago

But wait! They are really good kids. They are good to their mom, there is no father, and siblings and are going back to school and turning their life around. Same old story

Reply
31
Concerned@
2d ago

Lock these animals up for life, they will never contribute and will only cause pain and suffering for the rest of society

Reply
24
Your Huckleberry
1d ago

Time to turn things around. Be tough on crime and prosecution. Soft on crime leads to more crime as these criminals are released to repeat, putting us all in harms way.

Reply(1)
6
 

KARE 11

Man charged in brutal murder in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County prosecutors say a 55-year-old man beat and stabbed another man to death at a south Minneapolis apartment building on Sunday. Charles Brown was charged with two counts of second-degree murder on Wednesday. On Sunday, Minneapolis firefighters responded to a fire alarm call at 1700 3rd...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

'Suspicious death' investigated after body found in Minneapolis apartment

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is in custody in connection with what Minneapolis police are calling a suspicious death that was discovered after a fire alarm was activated. Police say the body of 67-year-old Duane Kevin Brown was discovered last Sunday inside an apartment at 1707 3rd Ave. S. Firefighters responding to a fire alarm at that address did not locate a fire but found Brown dead from undisclosed injuries.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Edina police make arrest after domestic incident, where residents were urged to 'remain in their homes'

EDINA, Minn. -- One person is in custody after a domestic incident Wednesday in an Edina neighborhood that led police to urge nearby residents to stay inside their homes.Police announced on Twitter just after 4 p.m. that officers were on the scene on the 6400 block of Mendelssohn Lane.At 5:45 p.m., police tweeted that the "situation has been resolved peacefully," and residents are now safe.A WCCO crew saw a large law enforcement presence at the scene, including a SWAT team.
EDINA, MN
KIMT

Man arrested for continual, credible threats toward RPD officers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man who continually made what authorities said were “credible threats” is in custody after threatening officers and their families. Police said it began in April when an officer arrested someone for domestic assault and two days later had another encounter due to a protection violation.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox40jackson.com

Crime spills into dozens of Minneapolis suburbs, sparking fear among residents

Crime is spilling into some Minneapolis suburbs and causing anxiety among residents, a recent data analysis found. “A large number of crimes can be a one-person crime wave, particularly in a suburban area with a relatively small population,” Chris Uggen, professor and criminologist at the University of Minnesota told the Star Tribune. “The numbers then go up, and the fear goes up, but it can still be a relatively small number of people who are actually doing the activities.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Woman fatally shot inside parked camper in north Minneapolis

Gunfire from a vehicle hit and killed a woman inside a parked recreational vehicle Tuesday morning on a north Minneapolis residential street, authorities said. A man also in the pickup-style camper was not wounded, and police are asking for the public's help in finding whoever is responsible for the gunfire about 9:50 a.m. on Girard Avenue N. just north of Plymouth Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman killed inside RV in north Minneapolis

A woman was fatally shot while inside an RV in north Minneapolis Tuesday morning. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, this is the city's 42nd death reported as a homicide this year. Police say the incident happened just before 10 a.m. on the 1300 block of Girard Avenue North. Officers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Matt Reicher

The Shocking 1912 Murder of Twenty-Year-Old Alice Matthews

Photo of Jennie and her sister Alice MatthewsLynn Blewett/Star TribuneMINNEAPOLIS, MN - The March 23, 1912, death of Alice Matthews shocked the city of Minneapolis. Attacked by a dark, brooding figure only a couple of doors from her home, she did everything possible to try to save her own life. Matthews fought bravely, but her cries for help went unheeded. Her case dominated local papers for a few weeks. However, the story eventually became old news, and her attacker was never found.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

At Least 1 Hurt In Downtown Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gunfire filled the streets just steps outside of a downtown Minneapolis strip club early Wednesday morning. It happened near Fourth Street and Marquette Avenue around 2 a.m. A WCCO photographer saw at least one person taken away in an ambulance, and bullet casings littering the street. (credit: CBS) A car parked on the street was also shot, and there were bullets found in an attached parking garage. WCCO is working to learn the condition of the person who was shot, and if anyone else was hurt. This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Shooting In North Minneapolis Leaves Woman In Her 40s Dead

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A woman in her 40s is dead after a shooting in north Minneapolis Tuesday morning. Preliminary information indicates that a man and the injured female were inside a recreational vehicle when the female was shot. The adult male was uninjured. A passenger vehicle was seen fleeing the scene after the gunfire. Police say this does not appear to be a random shooting. This is the city's 42nd homicide so far this year.
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Park Police, Community Hold Block Party-Style Meeting On Crime

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Brooklyn Park communities are standing together in the face of a drastic rise in crime. Over the weekend, there was a shooting near North 63rd and Boone avenues. Police say two people were caught in the crossfire while they were standing in the parking lot of a barber shop. Both of them survived, but police say the city is experiencing a level of violence its never seen before. BPPD shut down the streets Tuesday in a neighborhood with a lot of violent crime to open up a community conversation. Organizers say they want to build trust and be transparent so people can work together to keep neighborhoods safe. (credit: CBS) “The amount of gun violence is just unacceptable. There’s no longer a shooting. It’s a shootout,” said Deputy Chief Mark Bruley. “The police can’t do it alone. We need the community. We need the communities trust, and we need them supporting us to do this.” Many community members there were satisfied with answers to their questions from police and noted some recent successes. One business owner in the area told WCCO that patrols from Minnesota Acts Now have really curbed crime outside of the store.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

97 Arrests In Multi-Agency Crackdown On Crime In Minneapolis

Originally published on June 13 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO is giving you an inside look at the teamwork it takes to tackle crime in Minneapolis. Recently, WCCO’s Reg Chapman rode along with police for a first-hand look at Operation Safe Summer, the only reporter allowed to do so. The Operation Safe Summer Greater Minneapolis Violent Crime Initiative began back on May 1. But for the past five days, the Minneapolis Police Department and its federal, state and local partners worked together to get some of the known shooters, drug dealers and car jackers off the street. Police say they could not have completed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Buffalo Teen, 15, Arrested In Golden Valley Gas Station Carjacking

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenage boy is in custody in connection to the carjacking of teenage sisters Monday evening at a Twin Cities gas station. Golden Valley police say it happened at the Speedway on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North at about 8:37 p.m. The 16-year-old sister told investigators she was filling her 2018 Lexus RX with gas, while her 14-year-old sister stayed inside the vehicle. The girls say a boy, who police describe as a “15-year-old white male suspect from Buffalo, MN,” came up to the Lexus, showed the 14-year-old a gun and demanded the keys. He then drove off, leaving the sisters unharmed. Bloomington police tracked down the Lexus about two hours later, which contained the suspect and three other teens. The 15-year-old was arrested, and is awaiting criminal charges. Golden Valley police did not say if they believe the suspect has any connection to the string of carjackings in the city in the past month, including the armed theft of a golfer’s Audi A5 last week outside of Theodore Wirth Golf Club.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul Man Fled Police in Hastings, Crashed, Injuring Two Passengers

According to criminal charges, a St. Paul man with a warrant and a revoked driver’s license fled a traffic check in Hastings last month and dodged police for about five miles before crashing and hurting his two minor passengers. According to a criminal complaint filed in Dakota County District...
HASTINGS, MN
CBS News

Minneapolis restaurant owners charged with tax fraud

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced Wednesday that the Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged two Minneapolis restaurant owners with 27 felony counts each. Sufeng Zheng and her husband Ting Gui Zheng are each charged 26 felony counts of aiding or assisting in the filing of false...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
