ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Magic Roundabout’ Set for Reboot From Mediawan’s Method Animation (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fjAbo_0gAFEht700

Click here to read the full article.

Mediawan Kids and Family’s Method Animation, the prestige animation label behind “The Little Prince,” is set to reboot “Le Manège Enchanté” (“The Magic Roundabout”), the iconic 1960’s French stop-motion animation series.

The new show, whose first season will comprise 52 episodes of 11 minutes each, will be aimed at a pre-school audiences. Founded by Aton Soumache, Method Animation has a stellar track record with reboots of cult franchises, from “Robin Hood” to “The Little Prince,” as well as with original IP’s such as “Miraculous” (produced with ZAG).

Created by Serge Danot in the 1960’s, “Le Manège Enchanté” was a global hit adapted in 30 languages and more than 60 countries, including in the U.K. (under the title “The Magic Roundabout”) by Eric Thompson.

“Le Manège Enchanté,” whose original series spans 500 episodes, became the first global pre-school IP in TV history and is still to date one of the most popular TV brands for children, especially in France and the U.K.

“Le Manège Enchanté” is produced by Camille Oesch, head of originals and international co-production at Method Animation, and co-produced by Magic, a company headed by Jérôme Brizé, who handles the rights for “Le Manège Enchanté” on behalf of the Danot family.

The reboot will bring back Florence, Dougal, Dylan, Brian and all their friends in the magic garden of the roundabout.

Julien Borde, EVP managing director and CCO at Mediawan Kids and Family, said the company had enlisted “two of the most renown preschool specialists, Beth Gardiner (“PJ Masks”) and Jenny Landreth (“Hey Duggee”) to create this updated version of Serge Danot masterpiece.” While characters will be modernized to be in tune with today’s kids, the new series will keep the original’s DNA, explained the executive.

“‘Le Manège Enchanté used to air daily right before the evening newscast and children would watch it before going to bed — it was a beloved tradition,” reminisced Borde. “By reopening the magical roundabout, we aspire to bring back the magic and open an optimistic and playful universe to a whole new generation of children”, added Borde.

Brizé, meanwhile, said the new show will mark the “rebirth of a modern and fresh version of ‘Le Manège Enchanté’ that will speak to today’s generation.”

“Mediawan is a solid partner to bring this IP that is so close to Serge Danot’s heart, and it was one meeting that I had with Aton Soumache and Julien Borde that convinced me this project was a good idea with a wonderful team,” said Brize, adding that “‘Le Manège Enchanté’ is still being broadcasted around the world.

Earlier this week, the company announced the creation of Mediawan kids and family, a new division dedicated to the production and distribution of youth programming.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Chris Evans on Disney Restoring the Same-Sex Kiss in Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ and Embracing Buzz’s Human Side

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans certainly has the market cornered on superheroes, voicing the iconic space ranger Buzz Lightyear shortly after hanging up (and handing over) his shield as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America. At the world premiere of the Disney-Pixar animated movie on June 8, Evans admitted that taking on the voice role was “intimidating,” especially when following the work of Tim Allen as Buzz in the four “Toy Story” films. “The first time you have to do that iconic line, ‘To Infinity and Beyond…,’ you kind of just do a shameless Tim Allen impression. It’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Lizzo Releases New Version of ‘Grrrls’ After Backlash Over Ableist Lyric: ‘I Never Want to Promote Derogatory Language’

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo has released a new version of her single “Grrrls” after receiving backlash from disability advocates for including the word “spaz” in the song’s beginning lines. The original version of the track sparked heated debate among fans, who were disappointed with the singer’s decision to include the derogatory term. In the medical field, “spastic” refers to a disability that makes it difficult for people to control their muscles, especially in their arms and legs. One Twitter user tweeted: “Hey @lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending...
MUSIC
Variety

‘The Wendy Williams Show’ to Air Final Episode This Week (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. After 13 seasons, “The Wendy Williams Show” will officially come to an end this Friday, Variety has learned exclusively. The daytime talk show has been airing all season without its host, Wendy Williams, who will not be present for the final episode, which will include a video montage celebrating her groundbreaking television run. “The final original episode of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ will air on Friday, June 17th with a video tribute to the iconic host. The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication,” a spokesperson for the show says in...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
disneydining.com

Disney Producer says no Controversial Content in “Lightyear” film will be cut, citing its “importance” to the storyline

Representatives from some countries have asked Disney and PIXAR to cut or modify parts of its newest animated film because of content that either depicts a criminal offense or violates media content standards in their respective countries, but PIXAR refuses to do so, though the studios have made multiple content changes in other films over the years.
MOVIES
TheWrap

4 New TV Shows to Watch This Week (And Just as Many Movies), From ‘The Old Man’ to ‘Evil’

This week pretty much has it all – it has Jeff Bridges leading a cool-sounding new series, the end of an exemplary season of Bill Hader’s “Barry,” a new show from Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin (!) and the return of our beloved “Evil.” Plus, there are more big new movies streaming this week than are in theaters, including a new Chris Hemsworth thriller, a Jennifer Lopez documentary and a pair of buzzy Sundance breakouts – one starring Emma Thompson and the other with Dakota Johnson. So, yes, a very good week indeed!
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Magic Roundabout#Method Animation#The Magic Garden#French#Ip#Magic
Variety

Jennifer Lopez’s Heartbreaking Oscar Snub Brings Truth to Glossy Netflix Doc

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez has always been obsessed with authenticity. It’s there in her music, like the 2014 single “Same Girl,” the radio sensation “I’m Real” with Ja Rule and her signature bop “Jenny From the Block.” In the latter, a girl from the Bronx makes the solemn promise: “No matter where I go, I know where I came from.” It’s also been doled out in her film roles, many of them rags-to-riches fairytales that emphasize both her street smarts and supreme glamour, like “Maid in Manhattan,” “Second Act” and, most recently, “Marry Me.” So the prospect...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Dear Santa’ Holiday Letters Miniseries Set For Hulu, ABC Stations

Click here to read the full article. A documentary about kids’ holiday letters to Santa that was originally created as a promotional effort for the United States Post Office is set to become a new miniseries aimed at inspiring consumers around holiday time. “Dear Santa” was released in 2020 and put a spotlight on “Operation Santa,” a USPS initiative that has people “adopt” letters sent by kids to Santa Claus and help to fulfill their wishes. The film, directed by Dana Nachman, examined various “Operation Santa” centers around the U.S. some in big cities and others in small towns. A new...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Nick Bruel’s ‘Bad Kitty’ Children’s Books Get Animated Television Adaptation From Boat Rocker (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Nick Bruel’s “Bad Kitty” children’s books are getting an animated television adaptation courtesy of entertainment company Boat Rocker. The series, which has sold more than 20 million copies since it was first published in 2005, tells the story of a housecat called Kitty who regularly causes havoc at home. “Whether she is trying to be good or be quiet and behave, it seems that trouble finds a way to her,” reads the synopsis. Boat Rocker have a number of kids and family series on their slate, including “Dino Ranch” for Disney, “Daniel Spellbound” for Netflix and...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Tulsa King’ Teaser: Sylvester Stallone Is a Mafia Boss in New Drama From ‘Yellowstone’ Creator

Click here to read the full article. Sylvester Stallone is making the jump to streaming. Paramount+ has released the first teaser for “Tulsa King,” the new crime drama from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, featuring Stallone in the central role. Stallone, in the first regular TV role of his career, plays Dwight Manfredi, a New York Mafia head who finally gets out of jail after a 25-year sentence. Upon his release, he’s unceremoniously relocated by his boss to Tulsa, Okla. to establish criminal operations there. Stuck in a new location with zero existing connections and with no support from his Mafia family,...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Michel Ocelot’s New Animated Feature Lures International Buyers for Playtime (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “The Black Pharaoh, the Savage and the Princess,” BAFTA-winning French director Michel Ocelot (“Kirikou and the Sorceress”)’s anticipated new animated feature, has been sold by Paris-based Playtime to major territories. The colorful film is playing at this week’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival where Ocelot is the recipient of the Honorary Cristal Award paying tribute to his laureled career. Launched at the Cannes film market, “The Black Pharaoh, the Savage and the Princess” has already been acquired for Italy (Movies Inspired), Canada (Axia), Ex-yougoslavie (MCF) and Portugal (Leopardo). The company is currently in...
MOVIES
Variety

Philippines Online Hit ‘Caught in His Arms’ Set for Series Adaptation by Wattpad and GMA-7

Click here to read the full article. Wattpad Webtoon Studios, the fan-driven global entertainment and publishing arm for Webtoon and Wattpad, and GMA-7, the Philippines’ leading linear television network, Thursday announced a series of upcoming television adaptations of popular Wattpad web novels. The first of these is “Luv Is: Caught In His Arms,” an adaptation of the hit Wattpad web novel “Caught In His Arms,” viewed more than 55 million times, from author Ventre Canard (@VentreCanard). The show will launch from October and air daily Monday through Friday on GMA-7. It os set to feature some of the Philippines’ hottest rising stars....
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Batman Comes to Aztec Mexico in Animated Film for HBO Max Latin America (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. HBO Max Latin America has unveiled a new take on the Dark Knight in the upcoming animation feature “Batman Azteca: Choque de Imperios” (“Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires”) in the first ever collaboration between Warner Bros. Animation, Particular Crowd, Mexico’s Anima and “Book of Life” producer Chatrone. The new project was announced Monday night at a cocktail event held at the 37th Guadalajara Int’l Film Festival (FICG). The original, Spanish-language animated film places the iconic DC superhero against the backdrop of Aztec Mexico and immerses viewers in the enigmatic culture of Mesoamerica. The tale centers...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Home Economics’ Creators Michael Colton and John Aboud Enter TV Development Deal at Lionsgate

Click here to read the full article. Lionsgate Television Group has signed a scripted television development deal with “Home Economics” creators and executive producers Michael Colton and John Aboud. Produced by Lionsgate, “Home Economics” debuted on ABC in April 2021. The series is based on Colton’s family and follows three adult siblings (Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee and Jimmy Tatro) who live at different levels of financial security. In May 2022 it was renewed for a third season. In addition to “Home Economics,” Colton and Aboud also wrote and produced the Netflix feature film “A Futile and Stupid Gesture” starring Will Forte, which...
TV SERIES
Variety

John Hinckley Jr. Sold-Out Concert Canceled by Brooklyn Venue: ‘It Is Not Worth a Gamble’

Click here to read the full article. After selling out tickets for an upcoming concert in Brooklyn, John Hinckley Jr.’s gig has been nixed by the venue that was set to host him. The man, who shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981 and was found not guilty by reason of insanity, will no longer take the stage at Market Hotel. Market Hotel made the announcement through a lengthy statement posted to social media channels on Wednesday evening, citing that it is not worth risking “the safety of our vulnerable communities” by going forward with the event. “After a lot of serious consideration,...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s Most-Viewed Series: Behind the Numbers for Prime Video Originals

Amazon was among the early players in the streaming landscape, with its first original series debuting in 2013, a couple of months after Netflix’s House of Cards. In the intervening nine years, however, it would not be easy to discern a cohesive strategy behind the programming on the tech giant’s Prime Video streaming service. Prime Video doesn’t have near the volume of programming that Netflix does, nor is it as franchise-driven as streamers attached to legacy studios (and their troves of IP) are. But where it doesn’t have a decades-long string of movie and TV titles it owns on which...
TV SERIES
Variety

Ethan Hawke to Star in Limited Series ‘The Whites’ in Development at Showtime

Click here to read the full article. Ethan Hawke will star in and executive produce a limited series currently in development at Showtime, Variety has confirmed. The series is titled “The Whites” and is based on the novel of the same name by Richard Price. It begins with the idea that every detective is haunted by their White Whale, the perpetrator who got away because the justice system failed. Billy Graves (Hawke), once a rising star in his department and former member of a group of well-respected cops called the “Wild Geese,” walks away from NYPD Homicide and joins the Nightwatch division,...
MOVIES
Variety

As the Disney Drama Dust Settles, Dana Walden Puts Her Talent-Building Prowess to the Test

Click here to read the full article. Dana Walden is ready for this moment. On the heels of a shocking Hollywood management shake-up at Disney, the newly promoted chairman of Disney General Entertainment Content now oversees a massive portfolio that includes the programming arms of Hulu, FX, ABC, Freeform, Nat Geo, 20th Century Television, ABC Signature and more. Walden’s ascent at Disney is not a surprise, but the sudden departure of her predecessor and longtime boss, Peter Rice, surely was when the news surfaced on June 9 that Disney CEO Bob Chapek had fired him. Walden has the respect of the Hollywood...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

67K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy