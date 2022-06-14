ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Father forced to clean B&Q display toilet after 4-year-old poos in it

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

A four-year-old has left Facebook users in hysterics after taking a poo in one of B&Q's model toilets.

Caroline and her family took a trip to the DIY store in Glastonbury to buy a washing line – but ended up with much more than they bargained for. She recalled seeing her toddler sitting on one of the display bogs.

She urged him to get off, but it was too late as he insisted he "needed to finish."

Caroline couldn't believe what had happened and shared the hilarious story online in a viral post on Saturday (11th June).

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“J has taken a very big poo in one of the B&Q display toilets," the mum penned.

“Only went in for a washing line, turned around and J is sat on one of the toilets. Ran to say get off but it was very much too late.

“I left to get wet wipes and came back to him still sat on there because he ‘needed to finish’, and hubby didn’t know what else to do."

Luckily, the shop assistants took it in good humour and "couldn't stop laughing." Though, they also "completely ignored the situation", and Caroline didn't blame them.

Instead, her partner had to fish out Jacob's number two.


Caroline told NeedToKnow.online : ‘At first we were mortified but then we found it funnier and funnier.

"I quick paced back to the car park to get wet wipes and nappy bags and I couldn’t stop laughing then.

"He was still on the toilet so I proceeded to help wipe his bum still and explain [that] the toilets in shops are not actual toilets.

"He said his sister, Frankie, said he could use it. [His other sister] Eliza was oblivious to it all and happy just playing on the toilets."

The post has been shared almost 35,000 times across Facebook, with fellow users flocking to the comments to express their amusement.

"This killed me," one said, with a second joking: "I would have walked out. Sack that!"

While another said they had encountered a similar experience: "We had that happen in Travis Perkins once, then the young lady wiped her bum with her teddy bear," they penned.

Kids will be kids, aye.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Emotional moment three siblings meet their brother, 64, for the first time on Long Lost Family after he was left as a baby in Welsh public toilets, wrapped in a bed sheet and a brown paper bag

This is the tear-jerking moment a man who was abandoned as a baby in Abergavenny public toilets met his three full siblings for the first time in tonight's Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace. Paul Garner, 64, now based in Frinton-on-Sea, Essex, always knew he was adopted and spent a...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Distington house fire: Neighbours 'tried to save dad and girl'

A neighbour and members of the public desperately tried to save a father and his teenage daughter who died in a house fire, a coroner has heard. Paul Scott, 58, known as Archie, and 14-year-old Mia Scott died at their home in Toll Bar Houses, Distington, near Workington, Cumbria. Mr...
ACCIDENTS
Indy100

A woman turned her toilet into a Chia Pet complete with sprouts

A woman on TikTok has gone viral for successfully turning her toilet into a Chia Pet. TikToker and artist Ali Sapgnola likes to create "outrageous" forms of music, art, and fitness and share them on the internet for fun. Her latest creation combined her toilet with Chia Pets, the popular chia sprout plants that people can grow from interesting shapes. In a series of videos, Spagnola showed viewers the process to grow her toilet Chia Pet over the course of one week. In just the seven days her porcelain throne went from pearly white to lush green thanks to chia...
PETS
Indy100

61-year-old woman preparing to have a baby with her 24-year-old husband

A 61-year-old grandmother to 17 children is preparing to have a baby with her 24-year-old husband.In 2021, Cheryl McGregor tied the knot with her husband Quran McCain after meeting him at a Dairy Queen shop in Rome, Georgia, in 2012.McCain, who was just 15 at the time, was working for Cheryl's son, Chris. However, it wasn't until eight years later, in 2020, that the two reconnected, and sparks flew. They dated for about a year before McCain proposed to her.After a live-streaming wedding to over 20,000 people, Cheryl and McCain are looking to take the next step in their relationship...
ROME, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B Q#Uk#Diy#Glastonbury
BBC

Two fathers talk about being their sons' carers

A carers charity has set up a campaign in the hope of attracting more male carers. Carers in Bedfordshire said 27% of those registered with them were men, and 8% of those parent carers. It is running a targeted Men Care Too campaign to reach those who might not be...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Guardian

M&S inspired by Deborah James to list bowel cancer symptoms on toilet roll packs

Marks & Spencer will add information about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer on its toilet roll packaging in a move inspired by the cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James. The changes, which come into effect from September, are part of the retailer’s partnership with Bowel Cancer UK. M&S will also make a £50,000 donation to the charity which James, who has incurable bowel cancer, represents as a patron.
CANCER
The Independent

Child had to urinate into plastic bag during hours-long Manchester airport security queue

A father whose flight was cancelled following long waits in Manchester Airport’s security queue has alleged that lines were so long his son had to urinate into a plastic bag during their wait.Mark Meadows was due to fly with easyJet to Berlin out of Manchester at 6.55pm on Tuesday, but arrived to find long queues.Mr Meadows says there were only two security lanes open, leaving hundreds of passengers stuck in slow-moving lines for two hours.“Security didn’t look so bad when we were arriving, at least it wasn’t snaking outside. But, when we got in, it was a different story,” he...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Beast

Cheating Hubby Hid Wife’s Remains in Septic Tank for 37 Years, Prosecutors Say

For nearly 40 years, Brenda Venables’ remains sat in a septic tank behind the remote house she had shared with her husband, David Venables, who was charged with her murder last summer. In a trial that began on Monday, British prosecutors said that now 89-year-old David Venables murdered his wife in 1982 and discarded her body in the septic tank so that he could continue having an affair. The prosecutor described the tank as the “perfect hiding place,” saying that it enabled David Venables, a pig farmer, to “get away with murder” for almost four decades, the BBC reports. According to prosecutors, Venables reported his wife missing in May, 1982, telling police that she suffered from depression and was not home when he awoke. An investigation found no evidence of her body, and some assumed she had committed suicide. Her remains, however, were found in 2019. Venables, whose trial is expected to last for six weeks, has maintained his innocence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Paris Mayo denies murdering her newborn baby in Ross-on-Wye

A woman has appeared in court to deny murdering her newborn baby three years ago. Paris Mayo, 18, from Ruardean in Gloucestershire, was arrested and charged in April. She is accused of killing the baby, named Stanley Mayo, in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, on 23 March 2019. Ms Mayo appeared at Worcester...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

NHS nurse, 47, glassed man in face after downing bottle of wine and four gins on first night out after lockdown when she had turned to drink to battle stress of 12-hour A&E shifts

An NHS nurse who smashed her glass into a man's face after downing a bottle of wine and four gins on the first night after lockdown has been spared jail. Rebecca Prior, 47, had been on a night out with friends when she lunged at victim Charles Cocklin with a full gin glass in Canvas nightclub in Bournemouth, Dorset, last September.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Transgender Sussex paramedic says patients refuse her help

A paramedic has said patients have refused her care because she is transgender. Steph Meech, who works for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb), has been a paramedic for 20 years. Since coming out she has received verbal and physical abuse from patients. Nationally there were 11,749 reports of...
SOCIETY
BBC

Dorset cat missing for 10 years found 260 miles away near Wigan

A cat that went missing from its home in Dorset 10 years ago has been reunited with its owner after being found 260 miles away. Chubbs disappeared from his family home in Weymouth in 2012, leaving his owner Donna Gallacher distraught. The tabby was found in Greater Manchester and taken...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Man evicts girlfriend from his house after she ‘kicked out’ their cat

A Redditor evicted their girlfriend after she “kicked out” their cat.Taking to the Am I the A**hole subreddit, they explained that when their girlfriend of two years moved in a few weeks ago, “it was clear” she didn’t like Raven, the resident 3-year-old cat.Although they initially brushed it off as no big deal, they were horrified to discover the cat was missing one day when they got home. It was unusual as Raven is an indoor cat.After going missing for several hours, the Redditor’s friend spotted Raven two blocks from their house and brought the kitty home. The Redditor confronted...
PETS
BBC

Jack Lis: CCTV shows dog lunging at people days before attack

CCTV footage showed a dog who mauled a 10-year-old boy to death lunging at shoppers just days before the fatal attack. Jack Lis suffered "unsurvivable" injuries after being mauled by an American Bully named Beast in Caerphilly last November. Brandon Hayden, 19, of Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was jailed for four-and-a-half years...
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy