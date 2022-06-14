ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Off-Duty Baltimore Police Sergeant Finds Shooting Victim Slumped Over In The Street

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 2 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 31-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after an off-duty police sergeant found him shot and slumped over in the street in Northwest Baltimore.

The sergeant was driving along a stretch of West Belvedere Avenue near Preakness Way about 1:45 a.m. when he spotted the man in the street and pulled over to check on him, Baltimore Police said. The sergeant called for backup and provided first aid until paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the 31-year-old man was shot in the 3100 block of Spaulding Avenue and managed to make it on foot to the 2700 block of West Belvedere Avenue, where he was found, police said.

No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Julia Hammonds
2d ago

This police officer saved this man's life,we should have every news station on this right now, For the police have been getting a bad rap, and they need to show all the good things are police officers does.

