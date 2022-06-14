ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue-green algae health alert placed over Lake Ivanhoe

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago

A health alert was issued Monday over Lake Ivanhoe regarding a concentration of toxic blue-green algae.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County issued the alert in response to a water sample taken by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection on May 26.

“The public should exercise caution in and around Lake Ivanhoe,” the Florida Department of Health said.

Blue-green algae, also known as microcystis aeruginosa, was observed over the eastern lobe of the water’s surface and under the Interstate 4 bridge, according to the DEP algae bloom map.

As a result, the DEP is warning folks to enter or interact with the water in anyway.

Blue-green algae blooms can be toxic to humans and the surrounding ecosystems.

If you see a algae bloom in a nearby body of water report it with the FDEP by calling the toll-free hotline at 855-305-3903.

Jpedersen@orlandosentinel.com

