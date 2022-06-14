ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngsville Police Department continues Adult Reassurance Program

By By Junious Smith III
 2 days ago
From left, Chief Greg Whitley, Officer Regina Andranowska and Sgt. Thomas Allen at the Youngsville Police Department.

YOUNGSVILLE — Youngsville police officers are implementing an ongoing program in the community.
Officer Regina Andranowska created the Adult Reassurance Program for homebound community members. Participants are a Youngsville police officer, who will contact them by phone or in person twice a month.
“It’s for the elderly community in town who are alone and don’t have anyone checking on them,” Andranowska said. “Instead of our only interaction being to give them a welfare check, it’s for the officers to keep in touch and get to know them.”
Andranowska introduced the program to the Youngsville Board of Commissioners April 14, but it has been in operation since last summer.
“I realized that we gave a lot of welfare checks to the elderly, but didn’t spend time with them,” she said. “This program will give us the chance to learn more about our community members and also help out with some of the smaller needs.”
The service is available to residents at no cost.
The adult reassurance form can be found at www.townofyoungsville.org.

The Wake Weekly

