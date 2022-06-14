ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Raiders sign former Titans cornerback Chris Jones

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35LNMr_0gAFCeJM00

Former Tennessee Titans cornerback Chris Jones has found a new home with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders announced on Monday that they have signed Jones. The terms of the contract were not disclosed.

A former undrafted free agent in 2018, Jones was originally acquired by the Titans off waivers from the Detroit Lions in 2021. He played in seven games, tallying one pass defended and seven tackles.

Prior to joining the Titans last season, Jones appeared in 22 games (six starts) over three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, and Lions.

His best season came in 2019 with Arizona, when he played in a career-high 11 games (three starts) and totaled career bests in tackles (22) and passes defended (six).

Jones, who was a standout in college while at Nebraska, will now look to secure a roster spot with Las Vegas out of training camp. He might end up seeing his former team in 2022 if he does, as the Titans face the Raiders in Week 3.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL analyst says Odell Beckham Jr. would 'explode' if signed by Patriots

Speculation about Odell Beckham Jr. joining the New England Patriots has been around for years. And that speculation wasn’t farfetched, as Beckham admitted he was “very” close to signing with the organization. The 29-year-old considered signing with New England last season after a fallout with the Cleveland Browns, but he chose the Los Angeles Rams and ended up winning a Super Bowl.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama five-star WR target Brandon Inniss predicted to commit to Big Ten team

Alabama has been in high pursuit of class 2023 wide receiver Brandon Inniss, however, it is less likely now that the Tide will land him. Inniss is the No. 18 overall player in the country regardless of position, and the No. 2 wide receiver. At 6’0 Inniss doesn’t have a super large frame, but he does come in at 190 pounds and is a playmaker in the open field.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Khalil Mack Makes His Opinion On The Raiders Very Clear

In 2018 the Raiders made a blockbuster deal with the Chicago Bears to send all-world pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Windy City. Four years and two teams later, how does Mack feel about his first NFL team?. Speaking to the media this week, Mack - who now players for...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots sign former Saints WR to one-year deal

The New England Patriots made a move to bolster their wide receiver depth on Wednesday. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports Lil'Jordan Humphrey is headed to Foxboro on a one-year contract. The 24-year-old wideout has spent the last three seasons with the New Orleans Saints. Humphrey originally signed with the Saints...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
State
Nebraska State
Nashville, TN
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Reaches Settlement In Rape Case

Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014. The women brought these...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Kansas City starting cornerback’s car shot up in Louisiana

Kansas City Chiefs starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s vehicle was damaged during a random shooting in Minden, Louisiana on Friday per TMZ Sports. Fortunately, Sneed was not in the vehicle when fired upon on Friday. Two friends of Sneed were in the Ford Bronco when it was hit. Neither individual sustained any injuries.
MINDEN, LA
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. May Have His Sights Set On A New Contender

It will take time before Odell Beckham Jr. returns to NFL action after suffering an ACL injury in Super Bowl LVI. Still, his efforts helped the Los Angeles Rams win the title and he could have been the game’s Most Valuable Player if not for that incident. The timetable...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Yadier Molina convinced the umpiring crew to call a balk after they all initially missed the call

Yadier Molina has played 19 seasons in the big leagues. He knows a balk when he sees one, and apparently, he knows it better than an entire umpiring crew. The Pittsburgh Pirates were upset on Tuesday when they thought they had Molina picked off at second base for an inning-ending out only to watch Molina to convince the umpires to call a balk. Molina, recognizing that J.T. Brubaker was pitching out of the windup, took off for third base once the Pirates pitcher started his delivery. But Brubaker would pause mid-windup (a clear balk), step off the rubber and throw to second.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Detroit Lions#The Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

The Rams Signed 2 New Free Agents On Wednesday

The Rams brought on a couple of new faces to their 90-man roster on Wednesday. Los Angeles announced the midweek signings via the team's official Twitter account as the reigning Super Bowl champs added tight end Jared Pinkney and running back A.J. Rose. No corresponding moves were announced by the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 reasons why the Rockets traded talented big Christian Wood to the Mavericks

The Houston Rockets just traded their leading scorer, Christian Wood, to the Dallas Mavericks. For some, this transaction might be surprising. Wood, 26, is a versatile player who scores well as a rim runner and on pick and pop possessions. That makes him an ideal pick and roll partner for Luka Doncic in Dallas. One glance at his counting stats and you will see he was the most productive rebounder and shot-blocker on the roster for the Rockets last season, too.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Devin Funchess finds new NFL home

The former 2015 second-round pick by the Carolina Panthers had found himself a new home. The Detroit Lions announced the signing of Devin Funchess on Tuesday afternoon, and Adam Schefter confirmed and also announced the Lions would be moving him back to tight end — where he first began at Michigan.
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos Reveal Concerning Injury to Tight End

In what head coach Nathaniel Hackett termed "a precautionary thing," Denver Broncos tight end Eric Tomlinson was held out of this week's mandatory minicamp. Without delving into specifics, Hackett revealed Tomlinson is dealing with a "lower extremity" injury that will sideline the blocking specialist until training camp — but unlikely beyond.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
165K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy