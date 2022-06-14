Titans release Jamal Carter from injured reserve

The Tennessee Titans made a roster move on Monday, releasing defensive back Jamal Carter from injured reserve, per the league’s transactions wire.

Carter appeared in one game for the Titans in 2021, playing 13 snaps on special teams. He was signed to a futures contract earlier this offseason before being placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury last month.

Originally an undrafted free agent out of Miami, Carter signed with the Denver Broncos in 2017 and played in all 16 games as a rookie, spending most of his time on special teams while also playing 77 defensive snaps.

After missing the 2018 season due to injury, Carter latched on with the Atlanta Falcons, where he spent the next two seasons. The 28-year-old appeared in 12 games (no starts) in that span, 11 of which came in 2019.

Carter once again played predominantly on special teams, but did see 136 defensive snaps in his time with Atlanta.