ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

No Evidence Linking Infant Deaths To Abbott Formula, FDA Says

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rmikK_0gAFCLjf00

(CNN) – The FDS is pushing back against a report linking Abbott Nutrition’s baby formula to nine infant deaths.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e0FRM_0gAFCLjf00

The Abbott manufacturing facility in Sturgis, Michigan, on May 13, 2022. – Abbott representatives announced on Wednesday that the Sturgis plant could reopen within the next two weeks, subject to FDA approval. The company initiated a voluntary recall after two infants became sick and two died with traces of Cronobacter sakazakii, a common environmental bacteria, found in their systems after consuming formula produced in the plant. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

The news organization eFoodAlert published a list of more than 128-complaints connected to formula manufactured at Abbott’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan.

The infants who were fed the formula reportedly suffered illnesses, and nine babies died, but the FDA says there is no scientific evidence linking the deaths to the baby formula the infants were fed.

The FDA investigated two of the nine deaths, which prompted the nationwide baby formula recall back in February.

The Abbott plant was also shut down as a result.

The agency says even with further testing, they could not definitively attribute those deaths to the formula from Abbott.

As for the other seven fatal cases, six of them did not meet the CDC and the FDA’s criteria to trigger an investigation.

The final case involved an infant who tested positive for salmonella, but the state health department could not match the complaint to any salmonella illnesses reported in their state.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 1

Related
foodsafetynews.com

Nine baby deaths reported to FDA during Abbott Nutrition investigation

Editor’s note: This was originally posted by eFoodAlert and is reposted here with the permission of the author. Between December 1, 2021, and March 3, 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) received nine (9) reports of infant deaths among babies who were fed powdered infant formula manufactured by Abbott Nutrition in Sturgis, Michigan.
STURGIS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
Sturgis, MI
Business
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Health
City
Sturgis, MI
Popculture

Peaches Recall: Recall on Peaches Issued Over Bacteria Contamination

A Texas company has recalled a substantial lot of bulk peaches sold in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas over the last month. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the fruit may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The peaches were sold by Brookshire Grocery Company and can be identified in a few different ways.
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

Ready-to-Eat Salad Kits Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

If you have salad in your refrigerator, you should do a quick double-check before your next mealtime. Nearly 1,000 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products are at the center of a new recall issued by St. Paul Park, Minnesota company Northern Tier Bakery, LLC due to possible listeria contamination. The recall was issued on June 9, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) immediately informing consumers of the health alert in a recall notice posted to its website.
WISCONSIN STATE
HowStuffWorks

What Did People Do Before Infant Formula Was Invented?

Shortages of certain products, like meat or toilet paper are certainly annoying and inconvenient. That said, people can live without them, so it's not such a big deal in the grand scheme of things. However, the baby formula shortage of 2022 is pretty scary stuff for parents of infants, not to mention adults who have medical conditions that require such products to survive.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella#Infants#Cdc#Fds#Abbott Nutrition#Getty Images
The Independent

Pork scratchings recalled after nearly 180 people fall ill with salmonella

Nearly 180 people have fallen ill after eating a bad batch of pork scratchings linked to salmonella.The Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced a recall at the weekend of packets of Mr Porky, Jay’s and The Real Pork Crackling Company made by snack firm Tayto Group, which expire next February.The FSA said links have been found between the products and 176 cases of salmonella poisoning across the UK since last September, with at least 12 of these needing hospital admission.Salmonella can be spread from person to person, so anyone affected should adhere to good hygiene practices including washing your hands thoroughly...
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

Crab Meat Has Been Recalled in 4 States Due to Listeria

A crab meat recall has been declared, impacting four states across the southern US. Irvington Seafood has announced a recall on one-pound packages of its "Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw meat." The crab may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, which the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) detected during routine testing in May.
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Children are being infected with up to THREE viruses at a time because COVID measures have worn down their immune systems and made them vulnerable to illnesses usually only caught in winter, experts warn

Children are turning up in doctors' clinics infected with as many as three different types of viruses, in what experts believe is the result of their immune systems being weakened from two years of COVID lockdowns and mask-wearing. Medical staff have come to expect a surge in cases of flu...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Popculture

Protein Snacks Sold at Walgreens Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

A protein snack sold at Walgreens is being pulled from store shelves after it was determined to be a health hazard to consumers. F&S Produce Co on June 7 issued a voluntary recall of Protein Power Snack, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall was issued because the product contains Jif peanut butter, which has been linked to a multistate salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than a dozen people.
FOOD SAFETY
WebMD

More Jif Products Added to Salmonella Recall List

J.M. Smucker Company has now recalled multiple Jif brand peanut butter types, including creamy, crunchy, natural, and reduced fat. The list of recalled products includes peanut butter cup ice cream, protein power snacks, peanut butter cups, chicken salad, and Walmart-branded fudge, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recalled...
LEXINGTON, KY
insideedition.com

FDA Warns Against Viral Avocado TikTok Hack

A recent viral TikTok hack suggests storing cut avocados in water to keep them from going brown, but the FDA has advised against the trend. The FDA and medical experts have shared that storing the fruit in water can be unsafe due to bacterial contamination. Recently, an FDA official spoke...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Reuters

Baby formula shortage could ease as Abbott reopens Michigan plant

June 4 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) said on Saturday that it has reopened its baby formula production plant in Sturgis, Michigan, taking a step toward alleviating an acute nationwide shortage that has sent parents scrambling for supplies. The company said it will begin production of EleCare and other specialty...
STURGIS, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy