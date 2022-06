Three weeks after the tragic Uvalde massacre, the worst school-shooting in Texas history, details of the law-enforcement response — or lack thereof — continue to emerge. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez now tells the Express-News he learned that as many as 13 Texas Department of Public Safety troopers waited in a hallway at Robb Elementary School as the gunman's rampage continued to play out. Gutierrez, a Democrat whose district includes Uvalde, told the daily that DPS Director Steven McCraw revealed the detail during a June 2 exchange.

