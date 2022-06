HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Randy Norwood spoke to the USD 308 Board of Education Monday about an update to the district's crisis plan. "We're currently in the process of updating that district plan," Norwood said. "We anticipate that completion date of sometime late this summer, early this fall. Both Sheila and I are co-chairing that process. We'll be soliciting a lot of input from staff within the district that will have some working knowledge of some of the aspects of what that crisis plan should include."

