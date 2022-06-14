ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Trying to move on from an abusive relationship

Boston Globe
 2 days ago

What's been on your mind about your relationship life? Got a problem or question? Email [email protected] or use this form. I'm 34 years old and currently dating. I recently got out of an abusive relationship. He is 10 years younger than me – let's call him B. The abuse was...

loveletters.boston.com

Comments / 0

Related
zeiy

Opinion: 6 Habits That Kill a Relationship Every Time

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Every day, it seems, we encounter another story of the latest couple in a long-term relationship that's coming to an end. While these breakups might be sudden and unexpected, they usually follow a specific pattern. These are six things that kill a relationship every time.
marriage.com

20 Shocking Signs You Mean Nothing To Him

It’s concerning when the love of your life starts acting strangely. Does he seem to be always somewhere else when you’re with him? Perhaps he’s even downright rude. The signs you mean nothing to him can start subtly. They might not be visible initially, but they can still be real. It would be best if you now decided whether you’re wasting your time.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

4 Strategies to Manage a Narcissistic Partner

Managing your narcissistic partner is an active process. Being clear about who you are, having a voice, knowing your limits, and setting boundaries can help you manage a narcissistic partner. If you are being emotionally abused it is time to strongly consider moving on. The DSM describes narcissistic personality disorder...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
womansday.com

8 Signs You May Be Falling out of Love in Your Long Term Relationship

As cliché as it sounds, falling in love can turn your world upside down, changing your plans (hopefully for the better). But for every great emotion, there is an equal and opposite emotion that can result. Just as you can fall in love with someone you think is your soulmate, you can also fall out of love with that same person. If you have been in this place before or are finding yourself in this murky situation now, there are strong indicators to look for that can help you determine if you are falling out of love with your partner. Woman's Day spoke to therapists, relationship coaches, authors, and lawyers who share eight signs that suggest you may be falling out of love with your significant other.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com

How to Ruin Your Relationship in 5 Simple Steps

People often sabotage their relationships with destructive behaviors that, when reversed, can lead to greater intimacy. Partners need to feel free to be themselves to have a loving relationship. Being jealous of one's spouse having friends is self-defeating. So, about that title: I’m a marriage and family therapist whose goal...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
Psych Centra

Signs of an Emotionally Unavailable Parent

Insensitivity and disinterest are common traits of emotional unavailability. Here’s how to recognize it in a parent and how to cope. Being able to identify and respond to another person’s emotional needs can help you connect with them. Feeling connected can encourage relationship building. It can lay a...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Effects of Recent Parental Divorce on Young Adults

Divorce is a significant life event. In some cases, it is even devastating, and family members can hardly recover. Yet, questions remain as to the effect of divorce on children. Indeed, literature reviews on the effects of recent parental divorce on young adults’ attitudes have reported inconsistent findings. Moreover, most...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Boston Globe

Should I send an apology for pushing her away years ago?

What's been on your mind about your relationship life? Got a problem or question? Email [email protected] or use this form. I want to know whether to send a long overdue apology or leave things as they are. Growing up, I was close friends with a girl I met through my sister. Things were very flirty between us, but when we both went off to college, I decided to cut her off. She was in a long-term relationship with someone else and I felt like I was being strung along. My friends felt I wasn't doing enough to draw boundaries with her (she was dating a brother of one of my friends). I was feeling hurt and rejected for so many reasons, so I pushed her away.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

What to Say to Help An Unmotivated Adult Child

An adult child who feels stuck will have a hard time getting to a better place. Switching lanes from overly reactive, intrusive parent to empowered emotion coach will help you escape fruitless power struggles. The more your speak in a constructive manner, the more likely you will be heard. Based...
KIDS
Fast Company

Why we need ’emotional diversity’ at work right now

Emotions are energy in motion. Without them, we wouldn’t feel compelled to act, create, or move an inch. This is why they are so vital, not just in our personal lives, but also in the workplace. A company’s formal organizational structure is always invisibly overlaid with an informal network of relationships fueled by emotions.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Stop Looking in the Rearview Mirror

Acknowledging the past and thanking it for its lessons will make it easier for you to move forward. To manage an obsession with the past, practice being fully present in your day-to-day. Identify the first, easiest thing you can do to move forward. Momentum will help you keep going. Never...
YOGA

Comments / 0

Community Policy