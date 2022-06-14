ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great American Triathlon Returns To Sacramento

By Christopher Baker
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Great American Triathlon has returned to Sacramento.

Individual athletes can tackle the entire race on American River Parkway, or it can be done as a team instead of doing all three legs by yourself.

It’s a no-swimming race, but there is a section that will include a paddling leg.

This year’s race will raise funds for non-profits like the American River Parkway Foundation.

Anyone over 14 is allowed to participate in the July 15 race.

