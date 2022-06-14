Selena Gomez reveals the drugstore beauty products she uses with her Rare Beauty faves

Selena Gomez is the founder of popular makeup brand Rare Beauty, but that doesn’t mean it’s the only brand she uses in her daily beauty routine.

The Only Murders In The Building star recently did a drugstore beauty product haul on Tiktok, which she described as “super affordable and works!” Selena’s haul included five products that are not only affordable, but likely available at a store near you.

Gomez began her video the Urban Hydration Skincare, Bright & Balanced Aloe Vera Leaf Facial Gel Mask . The brand claims this gel mask is great to “detox and smooth” the skin along with combating acne and dark spots.

The next product Selena used was the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Facial Cleanser & Makeup Remover Face Wash for Sensitive Skin . At just $12 a bottle, this cleanser makes sure your faces stays hydrated for up to 24 hours, according to the brand, leaving even the most sensitive skin feeling super soft.

The next step in her routine is a toner: the Vichy Pureté Thermale Perfecting Facial Toner . This $18 product removes residue from the skin as it moisturizes and refreshes, according to the brand. It’s also alcohol-free, which is a big plus.

The following product in Selena’s routine is the most expensive one in the bunch, but with eye cream, a little goes a long way. The Caudalie Resveratrol Lift Firming Eye Gel-Cream might be $58 a bottle, but according to tens of thousands of reviews online--and Selena Gomez--it’s worth it.

The last step the Wizards of Waverly Place alum shared with us is the Neutrogena Bright Boost Illuminating Face Serum . The brand claims that this serum improves skin tone, texture, and clarity with regular use. It can also reduce the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

So, before you start your next Rare Beauty beat, check out some of these affordable skincare products from the founder herself.