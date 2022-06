BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Loved ones say they appreciate U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland coming to Buffalo Wednesday. News 4 spoke with the family of Ruth Whitfield and Geraldine Talley. They gave us their thoughts on Garland being here, the federal charges and what they want to see moving forward. “They’re bringing the full measure […]

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO