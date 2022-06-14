ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davison County, SD

2023 budget review on Davison County Commission agenda

more955.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is the agenda for the Commissioner meeting to be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in the Davison County Commissioner’s Room in the North Offices Building, 1420 North Main Street. Special accommodations...

more955.com

Comments / 0

Related
mitchellnow.com

Plans unveiled for new Mitchell High School

Initial plans for a new high school in Mitchell were unveiled at yesterday’s Mitchell School Board meeting with the price tag higher than anticipated. The school would cost $62 million. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Dr. Joe Graves says that is over budget by about $20 million. The district has $42 million to spend on the school through savings and federal COVID-19 dollars. Mark Puetz of Puetz Design Build, which is the construction manager for the project, says the costs of projects across the board have increased by around 20-25 percent since November, and they have tried to account for that. Robin Miller with Omaha-based architecture firm Schemmer, says there are several features that can be delayed to bring the initial cost down, including a plaza, practice fields, and an auxiliary gymnasium.
MITCHELL, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Historic barn on Old Highway 34 lost in May's derecho

(Editor’s note: The effects of the derecho on May 12 continue to be felt across Lake County. This week the Madison Daily Leader will tell three stories of loss and moving forward.) Loss is part of the refrain still heard around the area as property-owners attempt to recover from...
LAKE COUNTY, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Derecho creates challenges for new business owners

(Editor’s note: The effects of the derecho on May 12 continue to be felt across the county. This week the Madison Daily Leader is telling stories of loss and recovery. Yesterday, the paper shared the story of the Lohsandt barn. Today, a new business owner tells his story.) New...
CHESTER, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Davison County, SD
Davison County, SD
Government
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic Institute to build new South Dakota clinic

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Orthopedic Institute is building a new clinic in Mitchell, S.D., the practice said June 13. The office will be a move for the current Mitchell office, according to a news release. It's one of Orthopedic Institute's 15 satellite locations across South Dakota, Southwest Minnesota and Northeast Iowa.
MITCHELL, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Mustang Seeds hires sales administrative assistant

Mustang Seeds in Madison announced the hiring of Kathryn Haeska as a sales administrative assistant. Haeska has previous experience in the seed industry working in seed germination evaluation and research. She was responsible for data collection and analysis which will be valuable for her new position at Mustang Seeds. Her...
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mitchell Police offer cash reward to solve burglary

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Mitchell Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a burglary investigation. The department says two people entered a business in the 1000 block of N Main, which is located in the north-central part of town, between 10:40 p.m. on June 9th and 1:00 a.m. on June 10th.
MITCHELL, SD
more955.com

Janice Barry, 80, Sioux Falls; formerly of Mitchell

Janice died Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. A graveside service will be 10:30 AM Saturday, June 18 in Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel. Janice Marie Lillie was born July 6, 1941, to Walter and Dorothy (Miller) Lillie in Huron, SD....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Davison County Commission#P Z#Keith Justin Young#Budget Review
US News and World Report

Owner Flees After Pit Bulls Maul Woman in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A woman required stitches after she was mauled by four pit bulls in a southeast South Dakota town and police believe the dogs’ owner fled with the animals to escape punishment. Authorities say the 55-year-old victim suffered 17 bite wounds when the dogs...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wnax.com

Names Released in Charles Mix County Fatal Crash

A Lake Andes, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died late Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash east of Pickstown. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2012 Chrysler Town & County minivan was westbound on South Dakota Highway 46 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup.
CHARLES MIX COUNTY, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Tree chipper totaled in fire

A tree chipper machine at the city tree dump east of Madison caught on fire Friday morning. No injuries were reported and nothing else was damaged. Madison Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said the machine was a total loss. The machine belongs to Mueller Pallets, a pallets and wood recycling company....
MADISON, SD
gowatertown.net

South Dakota woman attacked by four pit bulls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A woman required stitches after she was mauled by four pit bulls in a southeast South Dakota town and police believe the dogs’ owner fled with the animals to escape punishment. Authorities say the 55-year-old victim suffered 17 bite wounds when the dogs...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
more955.com

Larry Thill, 80, Mitchell

Larry died Friday, June 10, 2022, at his home under hospice care in Mitchell. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Friday, June 17, at RiverTree Church (Mitchell Wesleyan), in Mitchell. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be Thursday, June 16, from 6-8:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a 7:30 PM prayer service.
MITCHELL, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Names released from Pickstown two-vehicle fatal crash

PICKSTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have released the names of the people involved in the two-vehicle fatal crash. A Lake Andes woman has been identified as the person who died late Thursday night. Preliminary crash information indicated that a 2012 Chrysler Town & County minivan was westbound on...
PICKSTOWN, SD
more955.com

Lake Andes woman identified as fatality in Thursday night crash near Pickstown

PICKSTOWN, S.D. – A Lake Andes woman has been identified as the person who died late Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash east of Pickstown. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2012 Chrysler Town & County minivan was westbound on South Dakota Highway 46 just after 10:30 PM when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup.
PICKSTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Name released in fatal crash near Pickstown

PICKSTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The four people involved in a two-vehicle crash near Pickstown last week have been identified by authorities. 76-year-old Sandra Wade of Lake Andes died when her westbound vehicle crossed the centerline, colliding head-first with a pickup heading east on South Dakota Highway 46. Wade was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.
PICKSTOWN, SD
mitchellnow.com

Cavour man sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted enticement of a minor

A Cavour man convicted of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in prison. 40-year old David Farrell was indicted by a federal grand jury and pleaded guilty in March. The conviction stemmed from incidents in April of 2021 when Farrell knowingly used his cell phone to persuade and entice a 15- year-old female to meet with him at a hotel in Sioux Falls for the purpose of having sexual activity. Unknown to him, and before the criminal conduct occurred, an undercover law enforcement officer assumed the identity of the 15-year-old female online. Farrell was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
CAVOUR, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pit bulls at large after Freeman dog attack

FREEMAN, S.D. (KELO) — Thirty-four-year-old Dawson Schild of Freeman is facing charges after four dogs, which are still unaccounted for, attacked a 55-year-old woman Monday morning. Officer Jay Slevin with the Freeman Police Department responded to a call of four dogs in a yard at 6:25 a.m. on Monday,...
FREEMAN, SD
more955.com

Patricia Ann “Pat” Westerhuis, 80, Platte

Pat passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 in her home. Funeral Services are 10:00 AM Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Platte Christian Reformed Church. A Committal Service with Military Honors will follow at Edgerton Cemetery, rural Platte. Visitation will be held at the church from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Thursday, June 16, 2022 with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Pat’s memory may be directed to: New Hope Christian Camp, PO Box 52, Platte, SD 57369 or Platte Christian Reformed Church, PO Box 386, Platte, SD 57369. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com. The service will be live-streamed under “Photos and Videos” on the funeral home website (Webcasting), through “Mount Funeral Homes” Facebook page and at http://www.plattecrc.org.
PLATTE, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy