Mitchell, SD

Plans unveiled for new Mitchell High School

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInitial plans for a new high school in Mitchell were unveiled at yesterday’s Mitchell School Board meeting with the price tag higher than anticipated. The school would cost $62 million. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Dr. Joe Graves says that is over budget by about $20 million. The...

more955.com

2023 budget review on Davison County Commission agenda

The following is the agenda for the Commissioner meeting to be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in the Davison County Commissioner’s Room in the North Offices Building, 1420 North Main Street. Special accommodations for handicapped persons may be made by contacting the Davison County Auditor’s Office at 995-8608.
DAVISON COUNTY, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Historic barn on Old Highway 34 lost in May's derecho

(Editor’s note: The effects of the derecho on May 12 continue to be felt across Lake County. This week the Madison Daily Leader will tell three stories of loss and moving forward.) Loss is part of the refrain still heard around the area as property-owners attempt to recover from...
LAKE COUNTY, SD
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic Institute to build new South Dakota clinic

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Orthopedic Institute is building a new clinic in Mitchell, S.D., the practice said June 13. The office will be a move for the current Mitchell office, according to a news release. It's one of Orthopedic Institute's 15 satellite locations across South Dakota, Southwest Minnesota and Northeast Iowa.
MITCHELL, SD
City
Mitchell, SD
Mitchell, SD
Education
Mitchell, SD
Government
KELOLAND TV

Retired S.D. educators uneasy about recent political and cultural pressures imposed on teachers

Amid the flurry of recent debate on education standards and race-based curricula in South Dakota schools, most classroom teachers have been relatively quiet. Many are restricted by media policies in their school districts, or they express concern about repercussions if they engage publicly in political discussions. This reticence comes as supporters of anti-CRT measures talk of political indoctrination occurring in state classrooms, catching teachers in the crossfire of a larger culture war.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
more955.com

Janice Barry, 80, Sioux Falls; formerly of Mitchell

Janice died Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. A graveside service will be 10:30 AM Saturday, June 18 in Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel. Janice Marie Lillie was born July 6, 1941, to Walter and Dorothy (Miller) Lillie in Huron, SD....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

Top two finishers in District 19 House race comments on their wins

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Jessica Bahmuller of Alexandria finished first with thirty percent of the vote in the five-way District 19 House Republican primary this week. She says she can relate to the people in the district. Bahmuller ran two years ago in then District 21. She says this was much different.
YANKTON, SD
newscenter1.tv

Daughter of fallen soldier from Tabor receives vehicle

TABOR, S.D.- US Bank and Freedom Alliance recently awarded three Gold Star families with vehicles at the end of May in their Driven to Serve initiative. Keely Schild, a South Dakota State University graduate from Tabor, was the recipient of one of the vehicles during the ceremony at the US Bank Stadium.
TABOR, SD
Person
Joe Graves
Person
Robin
Madison Daily Leader

Mustang Seeds hires sales administrative assistant

Mustang Seeds in Madison announced the hiring of Kathryn Haeska as a sales administrative assistant. Haeska has previous experience in the seed industry working in seed germination evaluation and research. She was responsible for data collection and analysis which will be valuable for her new position at Mustang Seeds. Her...
MADISON, SD
more955.com

Second Saturdays Event set for downtown Mitchell

Downtown Mitchell will be busy today with the Second Saturdays event. There will be music at 401 Create and treats from vendors beginning at 10 AM. The All Shriners Parade is scheduled for 11 AM. Some downtown businesses, such as Little Caesar’s and the Scoreboard are running specials, and Tickled Pink will have a door prize drawing. The Last Call Band will play in the Corn Palace Plaza from noon until 2 PM. The Second Saturdays event is free and open to the public.
MITCHELL, SD
more955.com

Larry Thill, 80, Mitchell

Larry died Friday, June 10, 2022, at his home under hospice care in Mitchell. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Friday, June 17, at RiverTree Church (Mitchell Wesleyan), in Mitchell. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be Thursday, June 16, from 6-8:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a 7:30 PM prayer service.
MITCHELL, SD
more955.com

Bernard Hargreaves, 90, formerly of Stickney

Bernard died Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Douglas County Memorial Hospital in Armour. A Celebration of Life will be from 2-5 PM Sunday, June 19 at United Methodist Church in Stickney. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
STICKNEY, SD
#Mitchell High School#Mitchell School Board#Schemmer
more955.com

Patricia Ann “Pat” Westerhuis, 80, Platte

Pat passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 in her home. Funeral Services are 10:00 AM Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Platte Christian Reformed Church. A Committal Service with Military Honors will follow at Edgerton Cemetery, rural Platte. Visitation will be held at the church from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Thursday, June 16, 2022 with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Pat’s memory may be directed to: New Hope Christian Camp, PO Box 52, Platte, SD 57369 or Platte Christian Reformed Church, PO Box 386, Platte, SD 57369. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com. The service will be live-streamed under “Photos and Videos” on the funeral home website (Webcasting), through “Mount Funeral Homes” Facebook page and at http://www.plattecrc.org.
PLATTE, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Tree chipper totaled in fire

A tree chipper machine at the city tree dump east of Madison caught on fire Friday morning. No injuries were reported and nothing else was damaged. Madison Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said the machine was a total loss. The machine belongs to Mueller Pallets, a pallets and wood recycling company....
MADISON, SD
kelo.com

Escaped Yankton inmate surrenders in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An escaped South Dakota prison inmate turns himself into the Minnehaha County Jail. The South Dakota Department of Corrections says Randall Heffner surrendered Wednesday. The Department of Corrections placed Heffner on escape status when he left his work-release job site in Yankton on June...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
US News and World Report

Owner Flees After Pit Bulls Maul Woman in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A woman required stitches after she was mauled by four pit bulls in a southeast South Dakota town and police believe the dogs’ owner fled with the animals to escape punishment. Authorities say the 55-year-old victim suffered 17 bite wounds when the dogs...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
more955.com

Cecil L. Demeke, 88, Wessington Springs

Cecil passed away Sunday morning, June 12, at the Avera Weskota Memorial Medical Center in Wessington Springs. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 16 at 10:30 AM at the Foothills Bible Fellowship Church in Wessington Springs. Burial will be in the Hope Cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be...
WESSINGTON SPRINGS, SD
gowatertown.net

South Dakota woman attacked by four pit bulls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A woman required stitches after she was mauled by four pit bulls in a southeast South Dakota town and police believe the dogs’ owner fled with the animals to escape punishment. Authorities say the 55-year-old victim suffered 17 bite wounds when the dogs...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

1 hurt in 2-vehicle crash near Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injures after a crash northwest of Yankton. The Yankton Fire Department says it happened in the area of 306th Street and 437th Avenue. Both cars ended up in the ditch and received heavy damage. Officials say...
YANKTON, SD
wnax.com

Names Released in Charles Mix County Fatal Crash

A Lake Andes, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died late Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash east of Pickstown. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2012 Chrysler Town & County minivan was westbound on South Dakota Highway 46 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup.
CHARLES MIX COUNTY, SD

