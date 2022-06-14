ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Malone's officially an engaged girl dad!

WFAA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Texas native is keeping his...

www.wfaa.com

Essence

A Texas Teen Recreated Michael Jackson’s 1984 Grammys Look For Prom

The dress was custom designed by a brand known for creating glamorous gowns in the Dallas area. A local Texas teen absolutely slayed her prom look this year!. Dallas fashionista Gabby Matsuoka honored one of her favorite artists, Michael Jackson, for the big high school dance. In photos, she’s seen posing in a sparkling navy blue gown with gold accents and fringe shoulder pads, which looked almost identical to Jackson’s iconic blue and gold blazer he wore to the 1984 Grammy Awards.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

How a New York Writer Found Her Way to a Story About a South Oak Cliff Funeral Home

This one’s about serendipity and how the universe does funny things to bring you stories in D Magazine. Awhile back, I met a writer named Amal Ahmed for coffee. We talked about a job she’d recently left and what she was working on. Amal focuses much of her work on environmental issues, so when I asked if she might be interested in writing a story for us about the families suing Golden Gate Funeral Home for allegedly mishandling corpses and losing cremains, she demurred. “But you should talk to my friend Eleanor Cummins,” Amal said. “She has written about the funeral industry and knows all about how it works.”
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Dallas Designer Charles Smith II Wins a Major Fashion Competition

On June 9, the Charles Smith II was announced as the winner of OnlyFans Creative Fund: Fashion Edition. The Dallas-based fashion designer won the $50,000 grand prize awarded by the subscription-based streaming platform. Smith II competed against five fashion designers and stylists to secure the coveted prize. The Harlem-born, Dallas-based...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Zac Efron to star in Von Erich Family biopic

LOS ANGELES — For decades, thousands of wrestling fans around North Texas would pack the Dallas Sportatorium to watch the Von Erich family fight off opponents from all over the country like the Fabulous Freebirds. This beloved family didn't have a happy ending, however. The promoter of World Class...
DALLAS, TX
CentralTrack

Buy Central Track Or No One Will Ever Write About Your Band.

As North Texas Music Expands, So Should The Need For Music Journalism. Let Us Keep Documenting Music History By Buying Our Publication. In the past few weeks since announcing Central Track is up for sale, we’ve given our readers reasons why this quirky alternative publications should be purchased. We wrote a list with 100 very good reasons why Dallas needs us and our coverage, and even asked our readers why they think we’re important in the community.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Charges against Dallas rapper Yella Beezy dismissed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two charges of sexual assault and child endangerment or abandonment against Dallas rapper Yella Beezy were dismissed.  The entertainer, whose real name is Markies Deandre Conway, was previously arrested in Collin County in November 2021.Four years ago, the rapper (who has opened for Jay Z and Beyonce) was shot multiple times inside a car on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville.  At the time of the shooting, one of his friends, Dietric Alexander told CBS11 that "He is a real humble, real nice guy. Very likable and funny type of guy." Since his charges were no billed, Conway's attorney can have them expunged from his record.  Yella Beezy will perform at the Juneteenth Unity Weekend celebration in Dallas on June 18.  
DALLAS, TX
getnews.info

A Rare Pink Pug named Butterball From North Texas Is Making An Appearance On Nov 12 In Dallas

Butterball is among the group of less than 100 rare pink pugs in the world. Pugs are much loved all over the world. They are cute and cuddly, with a unique personality. The pink pugs are another breed of pugs that have been making the news. They are so-called because they have a cream-colored coat instead of the standard fawn or black-colored coat. It is caused by a lack of pigment in their skin, iris, and hair. This is also known as albinism. Pink pugs have beautiful blue eyes.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

AKC Meet the Breeds Comes to Dallas

From Affenpinschers to Yorkshire Terriers and everything in between, AKC Meet the Breeds is coming to Dallas and they want you to join the pack!. To purchase tickets, visit AKC.org/MeetTheBreeds.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Country musicians take the stage in Arlington to benefit Uvalde

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A dozen Texas country musicians will perform on June 16 in Arlington to benefit the Robb School Memorial Fund. Robb Elementary School Memorial FundOne hundred percent of ticket sales will go to those impacted by the May 24 school massacre, which killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers. At least 17 other children and adults were also injured.  Donate to Uvalde school shooting victimsFour to five different artists will perform at the Arlington Music Hall in three different sets. Among the artists performing in a song swap setting are: Randy Brown, Steve Helms, Aerial Hutchins, Case Hardin, Darrin Morris, Gary Kyle, Jamie Richards, James Lann, Mo Robson, James Nored, Ryder Grimes and Tanner Sparks.The concert comes on the first day of a special Texas House committee investigating all aspects of the mass shooting. 
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

There's a big new homeowner in North Texas, quite literally

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — North Texas has a big new homeowner, literally. Shaquille O'Neal, the basketball hall of famer and NBA analyst for TNT, has purchased a home in Collin County, his realtor confirmed to WFAA. No, we don't know where, exactly, the 7-footer will be living (or whether...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
fwtx.com

Reata Asked for Suggestions on a New Home, and You, and Barry Corbin, Delivered

In March, Mike Micallef, president of Reata restaurant, announced that he was exploring alternative locations for his popular downtown dining destination after his Sundance Square Management landlords appeared disinclined to offer a lease renewal. Micallef said this week that nothing has changed with the status of a lease renewal. Radio...
FORT WORTH, TX

