Elizabethtown, NC

Paul R. Brown now accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year

 2 days ago

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy is accepting applications online and in person for the 2022-23 school year.

The Academy currently has openings in sixth through 11th grades. Applications will be accepted until Sept. 15. Online applications are available at https://www.paulrbrownleadership.com

A paper application can be picked up at the Academy which is located at 1360 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Elizabethtown. Additional information is available by calling 910-862-2965.

The Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy is a tuition-free, public charter school approved by the NC State Board of Education with grades six through 12.

