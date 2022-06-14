ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man needs 60 stitches after face slashing in Greenwich Village; suspect sought

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man needed 60 stitches after he was slashed across the face on a Greenwich Village street, police said Tuesday as they released an image of the suspected attacker.

The 37-year-old victim was at Sixth Avenue and W. 3rd Street last Monday morning when a man walked up and slashed him in the face at 2:20 a.m.

The victim was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital, where he received 60 stitches to the left side of his face.

The slasher fled northbound on Sixth Avenue after the attack, police said.

Just a month ago, a 28-year-old man was fatally stabbed a block away at Sixth Avenue and W. 4th Street. Police were searching for four men in that stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Space CowboySpace Cowboy
2d ago

They will find at the homeless shelter, and he will be released in time for lunch. Wonder how many times he's been arrested in the past.

