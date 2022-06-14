ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

Salvation Army of Cape Fear opening Elizabethtown location

Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 2 days ago

ELIZABETHTOWN – The Salvation Army of Cape Fear will be hosting an open house at its Elizabethtown location on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The new Elizabethtown location and open house is located at 1001 W. Broad St. in Elizabethtown and is designed specifically to meet the needs of Bladen County residents.

The services this location will offer include clothing, utility assistance, rental/mortgage assistance, hygiene items, pet food assistance and the Christmas Angel Tree program.

“We are excited to offer Bladen County residents a convenient location focused on the specific needs of this community,” said Corps Officer Major Ken Morris. “We are grateful to be able to partner with DreamWorks and Pastor Jason Williams.”

In 2021, a total 55 Bladen County children and 49 families benefited from the Angel Tree program. During Hurricane Florence Recovery, The Salvation Army offered meals, utility/rent assistance, clothing, storage unit rent assistance and housing repair supplements to Bladen County residents.

The location’s office hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only. LaWanda Granger is the designated Bladen County case manager.

Comments / 0

