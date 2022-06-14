ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

How does Lions owner Sheila Hamp compare to other, successful NFL owners?

By Mike Payton
Pride Of Detroit
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are 90 days away from the Lions first game of the year and a few weeks away from the start of training camp. It’s time to think about things. One of the biggest things I’ve been thinking about for a while now is how Detroit Lions owner Sheila Hamp relates...

www.prideofdetroit.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: The Detroit Lions Podcast wraps minicamp and OTAs

The Detroit Lions Podcast featuring Lions Wire’s Jeff Risdon is back with the latest episode. This one sees Jeff and Chris wrap up the Lions’ minicamp and OTA sessions. Special emphasis is placed on the coaching interviews and how Dan Campbell and his staff are handling their second offseason in charge in Detroit. The change from year-to-year and from prior regimes is stark and we break it down for you.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Pistons Mock Draft Trade: OKC Wrestles No. 5 From Detroit

No. 5 – Detroit Pistons. Pistons get: Derrick Favors, No. 12, No. 30, 2023 First-Rounder (their own back), 2023 First-Rounder (via Clippers). Oklahoma City owns Detroit’s 2023 pick (top-18 protected) via their deal Alperen Sengun trade with Houston during last year’s draft (the Rockets owned the pick as part of the previous Christian Wood/Isaiah Stewart trade). The Pistons are likely to keep that selection in 2023 due to the protections but it becomes slightly less protected as the years pass before turning into a 2027 second-round if it never conveys.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Nashville, MI
ClutchPoints

Eduardo Rodriguez’s marriage problems causing absence from Tigers

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez was on his way to returning from the injured list, as he was set to embark on his first rehab start. However, it was not to be. Rodriguez was shockingly placed on the restricted list on Monday, though the Tigers gave no reason for the move. On Tuesday, it […] The post Eduardo Rodriguez’s marriage problems causing absence from Tigers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

ESPN tabs Detroit Tigers as sellers; Robbie Grossman, Michael Fulmer among trade chips

Last July, Al Avila declared the Detroit Tigers were "not rebuilding anymore," and the 2021 MLB trade Deadline passed with just one move — a trade of left-hander Daniel Norris to Milwaukee for pitching prospect Reese Olson — from the general manager and his front office, facing "no pressure" to sell off assets. However, as Avila's remarks near their one-year anniversary...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Kroenke
Person
Jerry Jones
Axios Detroit

The first openly gay football player was a Detroit Lion

👋 Hey, it's Sam. Did you know the first NFL player to come out as gay spent the 1968 season in Detroit?Driving the news: I didn't, but learned about David Kopay during a Detroit Historic Pride walking tour with former city employee Michael Boettcher.The gritty fullback played for the 49ers, Lions, Saints, Packers, Raiders and Washington. He took the field with stars like Archie Manning and was coached by Vince Lombardi.Why it matters: Kopay credits Lions teammate Alex Karras with saving his life while he struggled with his sexuality inside an NFL locker room early in his career."He supported me as a friend. Alex wasn't gay of course, but he was a wonderful, intelligent, smart man," Kopay told the Austin Chronicle in 2013. "Alex's support, it meant everything to me."Zoom in: Kopay's book, The David Kopay Story, documents his life as a gay man who played nine years in the NFL. It became a New York Times bestseller in 1977. Dave Kopay (second from top left) is pictured among his 1968 Detroit Lions teammates.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Detroit Lions sign Devin Funchess, who hasn't played since 2019

The Detroit Lions are giving Devin Funchess a chance to make a comeback in the NFL. Detroit signed him as a tight end on Tuesday to add depth to a position group led by T.J. Hockenson for second-year coach Dan Campbell. Funchess, who is from Farmington Hills, Michigan, has not...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Lions Moving Veteran NFL Wide Receiver To Tight End

On Tuesday afternoon, the Detroit Lions made headlines by signing a veteran wide receiver. Normally, adding a wide receiver this late in free agency doesn't move the needle. However, when the Lions introduced longtime wide receiver Devin Funchess as their latest addition, they did so with an interesting caveat. Funchess...
DETROIT, MI
theScore

Tigers hold players-only meeting after blowout loss to White Sox

The Detroit Tigers held a players-only meeting after losing 13-0 to the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. "We just need to play better. ... Nobody likes going out there and getting your ass handed to you every night," Tigers catcher Eric Haase said, according to MLive's Evan Woodbery. "We feel like we're a better team than that."
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Rams#American Football#Turf Show Times#Gm

Comments / 0

Community Policy