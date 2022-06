Wiggins had a breakout performance against the Boston Celtics to put the Warriors up 3-2 in the NBA Finals. He had 26 points, 13 rebounds, and two assists in the victory. He was also efficient on the defensive end, drawing fouls and forcing turnovers. The Celtics are 1-7 in the playoffs when they have more than 16 turnovers. Wiggins’ high level of play now has the Warriors on the verge of winning their fourth championship in the last decade.

