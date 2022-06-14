Birmingham opens Boutwell Auditorium as cooling station

Anniston, AL – Tuesday, June 21 from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm. Only a small portion of a museum collection is on display at one time. Join the Anniston Museums and Gardens every Tuesday this summer, any time between 12:00pm and 1:00pm as they present objects currently not on exhibit. Each week, they will highlight several artifacts not currently on display and learn the stories behind them. You never know what you’ll discover next! This program is included in museum admission and free for members. Home to the Anniston Museum of Natural History, Berman Museum, and Longleaf Botanical Gardens, a wide array of worldly artifacts and wild creatures awaits. Visiting AM&G allows you to Explore Your World without needing a passport!

