Manchester, NH

Former home of Harmony Montgomery’s dad, stepmom searched

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A former home of the father and stepmother of a New Hampshire girl missing since 2019 at age 5 is being searched as part of the investigation into her disappearance, police said Tuesday.

Adam and Kayla Montgomery had lived at the apartment in Manchester, police said. The time period wasn’t immediately known. Earlier this year, authorities searched a different home the couple lived in.

FBI investigators were seen bringing a refrigerator to the scene, and staffers wore hazmat suits.

Report: Harmony Montgomery’s needs, well-being were not prioritized

Later, investigators could be seen bringing a refrigerator out of the apartment building and then wrapping it in black plastic.

Adam Montgomery had custody of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, who was last seen in late 2019 but authorities didn’t know she was missing until last year.

Adam Montgomery has been in jail since January on several charges, including one alleging that he struck Harmony in the face in July 2019. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Kayla Montgomery pleaded not guilty to a theft by deception charge and is out on bail. She’s accused of falsely claiming that Harmony was living with her in order to collect welfare benefits.

The couple told police that Harmony was brought to be with her mother in Massachusetts around Thanksgiving 2019. Her mother said she last saw Harmony during a phone video conversation around Easter that year.

Police have received hundreds of tips. They’re offering $150,000 for information that will lead them to the missing child.

