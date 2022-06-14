ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Vandals spay paint threatening words on South Florida pregnancy center

By Rob Garguilo
 2 days ago
Hollywood, FL - Police are investigating after a group of vandals graffitied threats on a South Florida pregnancy center.

According to Hollywood police, surveillance video captured the vandals spray painting the Respect Life Center at 4747 Hollywood Boulevard on May 28th.

The spray painted messages read “if abortions aren’t safe then neither are you.”

The same vandals also spray-painted similar threats on a United Church of Christ nearby.

The painting has been removed and reported to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call Hollywood police at (954) 954-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.

