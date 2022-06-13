Alumni Update - Dr. Carson Reed

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – The Board of Directors of Coleman County State Bank is proud to announce the appointment of its new board member, Hayden Wise. “I am delighted to welcome Hayden as our newest board member,” said Reave Scott, CEO and President of Coleman County State Bank. “Hayden brings a wealth of expertise in the field of real estate law, and farm and ranching operations. We look forward to his insights and know he will be a tremendous asset to the Board.”

COLEMAN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO