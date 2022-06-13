Alumni Update - Dr. Carson Reed

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene High School Eagles baseball team has a new head coach. The Abilene Independent School District announced Thursday morning that Brad Harman has been hired to fill that role. Harman brings 24 years of coaching experience to Abilene ISD, including 17 years as a head...
EDMOND, Okla. — A University of Central Oklahoma professor recently discovered a new species of fish. Assistant Professor Andrew Taylor and his team uncovered a new species of bass while researching freshwater fish in the Ouachita Mountains. Taylor calls the fish species a little river bass. The team also...
WINGATE, TEXAS: Bill Cathey is a man who takes Texas sized pride in his family history. His great-grandfather, Walter George Cathey, moved the family to the Wingate area in 1879. For the last 143 years the Cathey family has been proving that they still have that spirit that is required of people who settle new lands and raise their families.
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new Miss Oklahoma was crowned over the weekend. Megan Gold, who held the title of Miss Bricktown, earned the new title Saturday night. Gold graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology. She earned a $25,000 cash scholarship. Miss Oklahoma...
Jocelyn Alo, the NCAA’s all-time home run leader, has signed to play with the Smash It Vipers of the Fastpitch Women’s Professional Softball League. Alo just helped Oklahoma win its second straight Women’s College World Series. The Sooners defeated Texas last week in the WCWS Championship Series in front of more than 12,000 fans Wednesday and Thursday at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
The NCAA is punishing 27-year-old Zac Collier for singing the national anthem at the Women’s College World Series matchup between Texas and Oklahoma State last week and flashing the ‘Horns Down’ gesture, deemed by the Association as “unsportsmanlike” and “offensive” in a nonsensical excuse to cut Collier’s mic.
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A gay member of the Abilene Library Advisory Board is speaking out after citizens concerned about LGBTQ children’s books say he shouldn’t be serving on the board. Jason Hernandez, who is a proud member of Abilene’s LGBTQ+ community, says he wants to use his role on the board to make sure […]
Do you remember Mr. Burger? It seemed that all of them had disappeared, but nope, you'll still find a few still standing. In fact, if you make the short drive to Hereford, you'll find Mr. Burger in one of its original locations on Park Ave. At one point in time, Hereford had two Mr. Burgers. Mr. Burger East on East Park Avenue, and Mr. Burger West on West Park Avenue.
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After 60 years of service, the Nix residence hall at Hardin-Simmons University (HSU) has been demolished, making way for a new yet-to-be named apartment-style dorm for women. The new residence hall is to be constructed at the corner of Ambler Avenue and Simmons Street. HSU Vice President of Student life, Stacey […]
Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – The Board of Directors of Coleman County State Bank is proud to announce the appointment of its new board member, Hayden Wise. “I am delighted to welcome Hayden as our newest board member,” said Reave Scott, CEO and President of Coleman County State Bank. “Hayden brings a wealth of expertise in the field of real estate law, and farm and ranching operations. We look forward to his insights and know he will be a tremendous asset to the Board.”
NORMAN, Okla. — A member of the University of Oklahoma athletics family recently died. Authorities confirmed that Kenny Evans, the beloved Top Daug, has died. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Country music star Toby Keith announced this weekend that he has been battling stomach cancer for months. Keith shared on Twitter that over the past six months he has undergone chemotherapy, radiation and had surgery. Keith said that he needs time to recover but will be back to perform soon.
NORMAN, Okla. — An Oklahoma Native American Methodist church said they were targeted multiple times and left with thousands of dollars in damage. The reverend who spoke with KOCO 5 said until the suspects are caught, some don’t feel comfortable going back to church. The First American United...
OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor has joined a coalition of 26 state attorneys general calling on President Joe Biden to withdraw the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) new guidance on sex discrimination for schools and programs that receive federal nutritional assistance. The coalition says recent guidance from the USDA imposes new—and unlawful—regulatory measures on state agencies and operators receiving federal financial assistance from the USDA.
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo is the latest zoo across Texas to record a strange visitor caught on camera after hours. This visitor is a little less mysterious than the initial viral ‘object’ that started the national phenomenon, showing up on surveillance video at the Amarillo Zoo May 21. Abilene’s overnight visitor may […]
A special happy birthday to my mother-in-law, Carolyn Montgomery of Norman. Voom celebrates her birthday Wednesday, June 22. Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers this Sunday, June 19!. ***. Happy 34th Anniversary to Donna and Kevin Rother of Clinton on Friday, June 17. ***. Happy birthday to. KK...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The second round of the special investigation into the contract between Oklahoma and Swadley’s concluded Monday. During the latest hearing, lawmakers put Steven Harpe, the enterprise services executive director, in the hot seat. Harpe said his agency’s part in the controversy played no role...
Comments / 0