Showers are expected to increase, especially for windward and mauka areas, into the weekend, with occasional leeward showers pushed by breezy trade winds. A weak upper level disturbance will move closer to the islands, bolstering incoming remnant frontal moisture that we’ve been tracking for the past several days. Another batch of low-level moisture will increase showers again Friday night into Saturday morning. Showers may taper off by the end of the upcoming weekend.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO