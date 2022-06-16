ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I Was Scared’: Terence Newman on Late Cowboys Friend Marion Barber

Cover picture for the articleFor many sports fans, the death of their favorite athletes can hurt almost as bad as the loss of a family member, as the hours spent following their team can create a deep connection. Dallas Cowboys fans felt that pain recently when it was announced that former running back...

