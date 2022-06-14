ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian struck and killed by tractor-trailer on I-45 in Dallas

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09HKHu_0gAF3iYK00

DALLAS (NewsRadio 1080 KRLD) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 45 in southeast Dallas early Tuesday morning, police say.

The first 911 calls came in about 12:30 a.m., sending officers and paramedics to the northbound side of I-45 near Loop 12, Dallas police said.

Police said officers stopped traffic to exit at Simpson Stuart Road for hours. The truck driver stopped, as required, and was cooperating with police.

Investigators can't yet say why the victim was on the freeway in the first place.

