Irving, TX

Pilots for American subsidiaries Piedmont, Envoy Air due for big pay hike

By Curt Lewis
 2 days ago

Pilots for two regional airlines owned by American Airlines are due for a nice pay raise as the industry tries to build back flight crews after encouraging thousands of pilots to retire at the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Piedmont and Irving-based Envoy Air pilots will get 50% pay hikes through the end of August 2024. For newly-hired captains, the raise means a starting hourly rate of $146 and first officers will make $90 per hour.

