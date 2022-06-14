Drew Rosenhaus Joins Joe Rose to Talk Tyreek, Tua and the Chiefs

Tyreek Hill made headlines for his comments about Tua Tagovailoa and Patrick Mahomes that he made on his podcast. Hill praised Tua calling him the most accurate passer he's played with. There has been a lot of talk heading into this season which begins in just less than three months. Tyreek's agent Drew Rosenhaus joined The Joe Rose Show on Tuesday morning. Dolphin fans will not want to miss what he had to say about the new star wide receiver. You can listen to the full conversation right here.