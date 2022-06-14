ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Drew Rosenhaus Joins Joe Rose to Talk Tyreek, Tua and the Chiefs

By Wqam
560 The Joe
560 The Joe
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bPgeu_0gAF3Yfw00

Tyreek Hill made headlines for his comments about Tua Tagovailoa and Patrick Mahomes that he made on his podcast. Hill praised Tua calling him the most accurate passer he's played with. There has been a lot of talk heading into this season which begins in just less than three months. Tyreek's agent Drew Rosenhaus joined The Joe Rose Show on Tuesday morning. Dolphin fans will not want to miss what he had to say about the new star wide receiver. You can listen to the full conversation right here.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Von Miller reveals shocking reason for Bills move, why he ‘wasn’t content’ with Aaron Donald, Rams

The Buffalo Bills will enter their 2022 season with as much hype and expectation as any since Jim Kelly and the K-Gun offense in the early 1990’s. On paper, the Bills were the best team in football last year. Ultimately, they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in the divisional round. That prompted […] The post Von Miller reveals shocking reason for Bills move, why he ‘wasn’t content’ with Aaron Donald, Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Rosenhaus
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Dolphin#American Football
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL analyst says Odell Beckham Jr. would 'explode' if signed by Patriots

Speculation about Odell Beckham Jr. joining the New England Patriots has been around for years. And that speculation wasn’t farfetched, as Beckham admitted he was “very” close to signing with the organization. The 29-year-old considered signing with New England last season after a fallout with the Cleveland Browns, but he chose the Los Angeles Rams and ended up winning a Super Bowl.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Chiefs Star Has Excused Absence For Missing Minicamp

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was not in attendance for the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. While this would normally be a cause for concern, it appears there's no issue between the Chiefs and their Pro-Bowl pass rusher. The team excused Clark of his absence. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Alabama Football Reacts To Minkah Fitzpatrick News

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a lot of headlines on Wednesday morning. They were able to ink star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a long-term deal since he was expected to be a free agent after this upcoming season. The two sides agreed to a four-year deal that will pay Fitzpatrick $18.4...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cincy Jungle

Joe Burrow speaks on Jessie Bates’ future with the Bengals

Minicamp is open for the Cincinnati Bengals and that means the microphones are on, giving us a chance to hear from staff members and players. A notable absence from the minicamp is safety Jessie Bates III as he continues to be away from the team. In March, the Bengals placed the franchise tag on Bates, and it has been reported that he has “no intentions” on playing under the tag.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Practice Video

It's only June, but Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already in mid-season form. On Wednesday afternoon, a video of Mahomes throwing a no-look pass at practice surfaced on Twitter. It immediately grabbed people's attention. Though it's only one video from a minicamp practice session, it's enough to make...
KANSAS CITY, MO
560 The Joe

560 The Joe

Miami, FL
120
Followers
316
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Live coverage of the Miami Hurricanes, Miami Dolphins, and Florida Panthers! Stream, read and download 560 The Joe WQAM from any device on Audacy.

 https://www.audacy.com/wqam

Comments / 0

Community Policy