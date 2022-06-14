ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Wall Street is officially in a bear market; here’s what that means

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k5vTV_0gAF3TGJ00

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street opened the week with heavy losses that put the benchmark S&P 500 at a level considered to be a so-called bear market.

Rising interest rates , high inflation , the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy have led investors to reconsider what they’re willing to pay for a wide range of stocks, from high-flying tech companies to traditional automakers. Big swings have become commonplace and Monday was no exception.

The last bear market happened just two years ago, but this would still be a first for those investors that got their start trading on their phones during the pandemic. Thanks in large part to extraordinary actions by the Federal Reserve, stocks have for years seemed to go largely in only one direction: up. The “buy the dip” rallying cry after every market slide has grown fainter after stinging losses and severe plunges in risky assets like cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin fell below $23,000 on Monday. The price for Bitcoin neared $68,000 late last year.

Here are some common questions asked about bear markets:

WHY IS IT CALLED A BEAR MARKET?

A bear market is a term used by Wall Street when an index like the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, or even an individual stock, has fallen 20% or more from a recent high for a sustained period of time.

Why use a bear to represent a market slump? Bears hibernate, so bears represent a market that’s retreating, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. In contrast, Wall Street’s nickname for a surging stock market is a bull market, because bulls charge, Stovall said.

The S&P 500, Wall Street’s main barometer of health, slid 3.9%. It’s 21.8% below its record set early this year and now in a bear market.

Father refusing to return late daughter’s engagement ring

The Dow industrials sank 2.8% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite, which already was in a bear market, tumbled 4.7%.

The most recent bear market for the S&P 500 ran from February 19, 2020 through March 23, 2020. The index fell 34% in that one-month period, the shortest bear market ever.

WHAT’S BOTHERING INVESTORS?

Market enemy No. 1 is interest rates, which are rising quickly as a result of the high inflation battering the economy. Low rates act like steroids for stocks and other investments, and Wall Street is now going through withdrawal.

The Federal Reserve has made an aggressive pivot away from propping up financial markets and the economy with record-low rates and is focused on fighting inflation. The central bank has already raised its key short-term interest rate from its record low near zero, which had encouraged investors to move their money into riskier assets like stocks or cryptocurrencies to get better returns.

Last month, the Fed signaled additional rate increases of double the usual amount are likely in upcoming months. Consumer prices are at the highest level in four decades, and rose 8.6% in May compared with a year ago.

The moves by design will slow the economy by making it more expensive to borrow. The risk is the Fed could cause a recession if it raises rates too high or too quickly.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has also put upward pressure on inflation by pushing up commodities prices. And worries about China’s economy, the world’s second largest, have added to the gloom.

SO, WE JUST NEED TO AVOID A RECESSION?

Even if the Fed can pull off the delicate task of tamping down inflation without triggering a downturn, higher interest rates still put downward pressure on stocks.

If customers are paying more to borrow money, they can’t buy as much stuff, so less revenue flows to a company’s bottom line. Stocks tend to track profits over time. Higher rates also make investors less willing to pay elevated prices for stocks, which are riskier than bonds, when bonds are suddenly paying more in interest thanks to the Fed.

Critics said the overall stock market came into the year looking pricey versus history. Big technology stocks and other winners of the pandemic were seen as the most expensive, and those stocks have been the most punished as rates have risen. But the pain is spreading widely, with retailers signaling a shift in consumer behavior.

Stocks have declined almost 35% on average when a bear market coincides with a recession, compared with a nearly 24% drop when the economy avoids a recession, according to Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial.

SO I SHOULD SELL EVERYTHING NOW, RIGHT?

If you need the money now or want to lock in the losses, yes. Otherwise, many advisers suggest riding through the ups and downs while remembering the swings are the price of admission for the stronger returns that stocks have provided over the long term.

While dumping stocks would stop the bleeding, it would also prevent any potential gains. Many of the best days for Wall Street have occurred either during a bear market or just after the end of one. That includes two separate days in the middle of the 2007-2009 bear market where the S&P 500 surged roughly 11%, as well as leaps of better than 9% during and shortly after the roughly monthlong 2020 bear market.

Dad helps others with ‘how to’ video

Advisers suggest putting money into stocks only if it won’t be needed for several years. The S&P 500 has come back from every one of its prior bear markets to eventually rise to another all-time high.

The down decade for the stock market following the 2000 bursting of the dot-com bubble was a notoriously brutal stretch, but stocks have often been able to regain their highs within a few years.

HOW LONG DO BEAR MARKETS LAST AND HOW DEEP DO THEY GO?

On average, bear markets have taken 13 months to go from peak to trough and 27 months to get back to breakeven since World War II. The S&P 500 index has fallen an average of 33% during bear markets in that time. The biggest decline since 1945 occurred in the 2007-2009 bear market when the S&P 500 fell 57%.

History shows that the faster an index enters into a bear market, the shallower they tend to be. Historically, stocks have taken 251 days (8.3 months) to fall into a bear market. When the S&P 500 has fallen 20% at a faster clip, the index has averaged a loss of 28%.

The longest bear market lasted 61 months and ended in March 1942. It cut the index by 60%.

HOW DO WE KNOW WHEN A BEAR MARKET HAS ENDED?

Generally, investors look for a 20% gain from a low point as well as sustained gains over at least a six-month period. It took less than three weeks for stocks to rise 20% from their low in March 2020.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

This might be what brings down the price of gas

(KRON) – On today’s Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black talks about the market slide, the rise in interest rates, and what actually may bring down the price of a tank of gasoline. Loser: Markets slide as Post-Fed Rally Disappears Inflation is a global problem. Most central banks are raising rates to combat inflation. […]
TRAFFIC
KRON4 News

Steph Curry’s jaw-dropping mansion up for sale in Alamo

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s former mansion and envy-worthy estate in Alamo, California just went on the market for $9.4 million. Steph Curry, his wife Ayesha Curry, and their children Riley and Ryan lived in the 5-bedroom mansion from 2016- 2019 and remodeled it to create their dream family home. […]
ALAMO, CA
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear Markets#Wall Street#Technology Stocks#The Federal Reserve#Strateg
KRON4 News

Warriors’ adorable kids steal the show

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Steph Curry held up his MVP trophy beaming with victory as the Golden State Warriors celebrated on the Boston Celtics’ home court Thursday night. His teammate Damion Lee also had his arms full, with baby Daxon. Lee’s baby was the tiniest person on the trophy stage, but his chubby cheeks, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Unidentified body discovered inside burning RV

DIXON, Calif. (BCN) — Firefighters in Dixon responded to a fire on Wednesday afternoon and came upon an engulfed RV in which a dead body was discovered, a city spokesperson said. Crews from the Vacaville Fire Protection District, the Winters Fire Department, and the UC Davis Fire Department attacked the fire in the 5800 block […]
DIXON, CA
KRON4 News

Photos: 140 pounds of meth seized by Santa Rosa DEA

(KRON) — Law enforcement officers have seized more than 140 pounds of methamphetamine destined for the Santa Rosa area, the San Francisco Field Division of the DEA announced in a press release Thursday. The seizure was made at the conclusion of a 16-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization that was allegedly distributing large amounts […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
KRON4 News

Video shows wild Warriors celebrations on Mission Street

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After the Golden State Warriors clinched their NBA championship on Thursday night, San Franciscans took to Mission Street to celebrate the title. You can watch video of the celebrations using the video player above. The party in the streets included people celebrating in low-riders and hanging out of car windows. Warriors […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

5 exits closed off of WB I-80 with Warriors win

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Five exits off of westbound Interstate-80 have closed with the Warriors’ NBA championship-clinching win on Thursday night, Caltrans announced. Exits at Fremont Street, Harrison Street, 5th Street, 9th Street and Northbound U.S. 101 have closed. KRON ON is streaming news live now The exits will be closed until approximately 1:00 a.m., […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Five shot outside sports bar

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) –  A Golden State Warriors celebration turned deadly in the city of Oakland. That’s where multiple people were injured during a shooting following last night’s game.  A man died in a shooting Thursday night in the 300 block of 14th street in downtown Oakland. It happened just before 10:30 pm.  The investigation […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police searching for missing woman

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a woman who has been missing since Tuesday night, it announced on Thursday. Zoe Hunt, 18, was last seen in the 3800 block of Market Street at around 8:00 p.m. KRON ON is streaming news live now Police described Hunt as 5-foot-8, 125 pounds […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Houses on fire, evacuations underway in Crockett

CROCKETT, Calif. (KRON) — The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Station responded to a fence fire on Thursday evening that spread to two houses. Fire officials first reported the fire on Duperu Drive at 5:52 p.m. Crockett Fire reported at 6:47 p.m. that the fire had been knocked down. KRON ON is streaming live now One home was […]
CROCKETT, CA
KRON4 News

Warriors championship parade to happen Monday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors will celebrate their 2022 NBA championship with a parade on Monday, the team announced after its finals-winning victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. The parade will begin at 11:20 a.m. at Market Street and Main Street. The parade is expected to end at 2:00 p.m. […]
KRON4 News

Residents evacuated by Pittsburg fire can return

6:05 a.m. ⁠— There has been forward progress on the fire, and residents in the areas affected by the evacuation order are allowed back in their homes, according to the Contra Costa County emergency operations office. 5:02 a.m. ⁠— PITTSBURG (KRON) – A 200-acre grassfire in Pittsburg has prompted an evacuation order, according to a […]
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

Police: 1 dead, 4 others shot in downtown Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – Five people were shot last night in downtown Oakland, police confirmed with KRON4 at 8:29 a.m. Friday. The shooting was just before 10:30 p.m. last night in the 300 block of 14th Street, according to Officer Darryl Rodgers of the Oakland Police Department. Two adults were found at the scene with gunshot […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy