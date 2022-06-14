ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTRF- 7News

List of places closed in Wheeling due to outages

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HvYyB_0gAF3SNa00

  • Advanced Dentistry in Elm Grove
  • City of Wheeling offices
  • Bridge Tavern & Grill
  • Centre Market
  • Catholic Charities (No meal delivery)
  • Elm grove animal hospital
  • Elm grove animal hospital
  • FeltonCPA
  • Goodwin Foot and Ankle Center
  • Just Smiles-Dr. Joy Harr
  • Pizza Hut Elm Grove
  • Steele Pediatric Dentistry in Elm Grove
  • Wheeling Park Pool/ Day Camp
  • Wheeling Coffee & Spice
Route 2 off limits after primary power line falls; I-70, downtown Wheeling still in the dark

(If your place of business is closed please let 7News know at news@wtrf.com and we will get it added)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF

City of Wheeling Offices to Reopen Thursday

WHEELING, W.Va. – Power in the City-County Building, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling has been restored and City of Wheeling offices will reopen for business at 8:30 a.m., Thursday. Offices were closed for two days due to a power outage following Monday night’s severe weather.
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Martins Ferry couple alerts council to water tank leakage issue

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio — Martins Ferry Council has been overviewing the city's budget for a few months now. But Wednesday, a point was brought up that they may not have been considering. Two residents live near one of the city's water tanks has been experiencing leakage since 2019, and...
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WTRF

Gas line issue closes Mall Road, I-70 exits in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A gas line problem earlier Thursday afternoon led to Mall Road in St. Clairsville being closed. Erica Chronaberry, Communication Specialist for Columbia Gas of Ohio says a third-party contractor hit a gas line, making it necessary for officials to close Mall Road at Bob Evans.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Charities#Day Camp#Wheeling#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtrf
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County farmers are thankful for the rain

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — When you bite into a vegetable, have you ever thought about the journey it takes to make it to your plate?   Ohio farmers say they are working with the weather during this season to ensure the market shelves are overflowing with produce. Ebbert Farm has been providing the Ohio […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Hardest hit areas of Wheeling begin storm cleanup

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some of the hardest hit areas from Tuesday’s powerful storm include Wheeling Park and all the surrounding neighborhoods. Wheeling Park , Oakmont and Stamm Lane just to name a few ,are indescribable. You have to see it to believe it. Massive trees are being...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Wheeling homes hit hard from severe storm; Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for Ohio County Wednesday afternoon. This comes after the severe storm ripped through parts of the Valley on Monday night, bringing along flash-flooding, downed trees and power lines, and leaving thousands without power. It’s been two...
wvpublic.org

Storm Leaves Downtown Wheeling, Hospital Without Power

Power was restored to Wheeling Hospital just before 4 p.m., according to a representative from WVU Medicine via email. Wheeling Hospital, as well as much of downtown Wheeling, is without power after a strong storm early Tuesday morning caused widespread damage in the Wheeling area. Lou Vargo, the Director of...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Jefferson County Media Day Blood Drive was a success

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The Jefferson County media day blood drive took place Wednesday at the St. Florian Hall. The American Red Cross says they are in the summertime slump and they really need people to donate blood. School is out for the summer and people are traveling so the drives are few and far […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Hospital now has power and is no longer diverting patients

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling, West Virginia is slowly but surely regaining its power. Wheeling Hospital now has power according to AEP External Affairs Manager, Joelle Moray and is no longer diverting patients. Downtown Wheeling Water, Main, and Market street from 10th to 16th also has power. And parts of Elm Groove that include 800 […]
WTRF- 7News

A dine to donate event continues to shed light on organ donation

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Heather Miller Memorial Dine to Donate event took place at Quaker Steak & Lube Tuesday at The Highlands. If you ate at the restaurant, some of the money you spent on your meal went to the Heather Miller Memorial. According to Jody Miller, Heather’s mom and organ donor advocate, 20% […]
WHEELING, WV
WOWK 13 News

Power outages create huge risk during Tri-State heat advisory

UPDATE (1:33 p.m.) According to Appalachian Power, employees and contract workers are still working to assess damage after heavy wind, rain and lightning on Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Director of Communications, Phil Moye, says that about 73,000 customers were left without power at the height of the storm and that the majority of […]
CHARLESTON, WV
US News and World Report

Emergency Declared in West Virginia County Hit by Storms

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday declared a state of emergency for a northern West Virginia county hit by high winds and flash flooding from severe storms that caused one death. The declaration that will remain in effect for 30 days allows emergency responders...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Uprooted trees all over the viewing area in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Covering damage in Belmont County where the high winds uprooted trees all over the viewing area. A massive tree was up rooted in the Kirkwood area of Bridgeport coming extremely close to a number of houses. Meanwhile, Chermont Road just outside of Lansing was closed for several hours while the crew cleaned up a massive tree that fell across the road […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

42K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy