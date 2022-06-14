List of places closed in Wheeling due to outages
- Advanced Dentistry in Elm Grove
- City of Wheeling offices
- Bridge Tavern & Grill
- Centre Market
- Catholic Charities (No meal delivery)
- Elm grove animal hospital
- FeltonCPA
- Goodwin Foot and Ankle Center
- Just Smiles-Dr. Joy Harr
- Pizza Hut Elm Grove
- Steele Pediatric Dentistry in Elm Grove
- Wheeling Park Pool/ Day Camp
- Wheeling Coffee & Spice
