ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A former corrections officer in mid-Michigan was ordered to trial this week in connection with the assault of an inmate. According to Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, Christopher Cluley was working at the Isabella County Jail in April 2020. An inmate who had an argument with another corrections officer was being transferred when Cluley allegedly grabbed him.

ISABELLA COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO