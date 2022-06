Jon Rahm didn’t enjoy having to ship the U.S. Open trophy back as his year-long custody of the silver double-handled winner’s prize came to an end. While Rahm noted that he feels less pressure at the majors since capturing the U.S. Open and he desperately wants to defend his title and bring the trophy back home to Scottsdale once again, he spent most of his pre-tournament press conference answering questions about the ongoing conflict between the PGA Tour and the upstart LIV Golf Series.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO