CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia families with eligible children under the age of 6 will be receiving funding from the federal government for groceries. Children are eligible if they live in a household that receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, state Department of Health and Human Resources officials said in a news release. They must also live in a county where one or more schools have been closed or operated at reduced attendance due to COVID-19.

AGRICULTURE ・ 14 HOURS AGO