ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Britain's ITV buys natural history producer Plimsoll

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Britain's ITV (ITV.L) said it had agreed to buy a 79.5% stake in Plimsoll Productions, the maker of natural history programmes like "Hostile Planet" for Disney and "Night on Earth" for Netflix, for 103.5 million pounds ($126.1 million) in cash.

It said on Tuesday it was buying the stake from private equity firm LDC, founder Grant Mansfield, who will continue to manage the business, and other existing shareholders.

($1 = 0.8210 pounds)

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

India records 12,213 new daily cases of COVID-19

MUMBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - India recorded 12,213 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, its highest such tally in nearly four months. The country's richest state of Maharashtra had 4,024 new infections on Wednesday, with the capital, New Delhi, reporting more than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Itv#Britain#Natural History#Plimsoll Productions
Reuters

Australia raises emissions cutting target for 2030

MELBOURNE, June 16 (Reuters) - Australia, under a new Labor government, on Thursday raised its 2030 target for cutting carbon emissions, bringing the country more in line with other developed economies' Paris climate accord commitments. Australia, one of the world's highest per capita carbon emitters, pledged to the United Nations...
JAPAN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Reuters

Volkswagen asks for more time in Brazil human rights probe

BERLIN, June 15 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) asked for more time to review reports alleging human rights violations tantamount to "modern slavery" on a farm it owned in Brazil between 1974-1986, according to minutes of an administrative hearing on the probe seen by Reuters on Wednesday. Public prosecutors summoned Volkswagen...
WORLD
Reuters

EU sues UK after plan to override deal on N. Ireland

BRUSSELS, June 15 (Reuters) - The European Commission launched two new legal proceedings against Britain on Wednesday after London published plans to override some post-Brexit rules governing Northern Irish trade, and resumed another challenge it had previously paused. The proceedings could result in the European Court of Justice (ECJ) imposing...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Omicron less likely to cause long COVID - UK study

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant of coronavirus is less likely to cause long COVID than previous variants, according to the first peer-reviewed study of its kind from the United Kingdom. Researchers at King's College London, using data from the ZOE COVID Symptom study app, found the odds...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Shock Swiss rate hike sets markets on edge ahead of BOJ

SINGAPORE, June 17 (Reuters) - World stocks on Friday headed for their worst week since markets' pandemic meltdown in March 2020, as investors feared sharp rate hikes tipping economies into recession, while growth fears and a soaring Swiss franc whacked the U.S. dollar. A shock 50 basis point rate hike...
WORLD
Reuters

Samoa PM says Pacific can deal with its own security issues

WELLINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - Pacific security issues should and can be dealt by countries in the region, Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa said on Friday, adding that China remained an attractive economic partner given its size. China's growing influence in the Pacific and the potential of militarisation in...
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy