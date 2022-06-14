Britain's ITV buys natural history producer Plimsoll

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Britain's ITV (ITV.L) said it had agreed to buy a 79.5% stake in Plimsoll Productions, the maker of natural history programmes like "Hostile Planet" for Disney and "Night on Earth" for Netflix, for 103.5 million pounds ($126.1 million) in cash.

It said on Tuesday it was buying the stake from private equity firm LDC, founder Grant Mansfield, who will continue to manage the business, and other existing shareholders.

($1 = 0.8210 pounds)

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton

