ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Spirit in talks over JetBlue's $3.4 bln offer, to decide by end June

By David Shepardson, Aishwarya Nair
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05KFUd_0gAF1DSL00
A logo of low cost carrier Spirit Airlines is pictured on an Airbus plane in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - Takeover target Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE.N) on Tuesday said it was in talks with JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) over a $3.4 billion sweetened offer and expects to decide on the proposal this month.

The ultra-low-cost airline granted JetBlue access to the same due diligence information being shared with Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC.O) after failing to secure enough shareholder support for its deal with the rival suitor.

Spirit CEO Ted Christie said the board plans to "bring this process to a conclusion" and update shareholders ahead of the June 30 shareholder meeting.

"We're pleased that there now seems to be a genuine desire from the Spirit board to engage with us," JetBlue Chief Executive Robin Hayes told Reuters on Friday, adding that he was "optimistic" that a deal could be reached. "We're going to continue to engage with the Spirit board over the next few weeks." read more

Either of the deals would create the fifth-largest U.S. airline, helping the buyer compete with larger legacy players at a time when the industry faces labor and aircraft shortages but both will face intense regulatory scrutiny.

Spirit rebuffed a buyout proposal from JetBlue last month but later agreed to engage with it after the larger peer increased the reverse break-up fee by $150 million to $350 million, payable to Spirit shareholders, in case the deal falls through due to antitrust reasons. read more

Spirit, however, continues to be in talks with Frontier under the terms of its existing merger agreement.

Spirit also said it was providing information requested by the U.S. Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission for both the deals as part of an ongoing antitrust review process.

Hayes told Reuters "the regulatory process is under way" and that the airline had provided documents to the Justice Department. "That process takes several months and... the conversations then would happen when you're well into that process," Hayes said.

Frontier shares were down 1.95% to $9.03, while Spirit shares were up nearly 1% at $21.41. The current value of Frontier's stock and cash offer is $19.49, trailing JetBlue's cash offer of $31.50 per share.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Business Insider

A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Hayes
Person
Robin
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
freightwaves.com

Why everyone is freaking out about Target’s inventory

Overstocking at Target, Walmart, Amazon, and other big retailers are the latest unexpected red flag for what’s happening in the economy. It’s an about-face from the beginning of 2022, when things were economically pretty peachy. Too peachy, one could argue: People were buying so much stuff that our ports and terminals could barely handle the massive import volume. Companies were desperate for someone, anyone, to come work for them. And movie theaters, offices, planes and other locales many eschewed during the pandemic were poised to bounce back; the omicron wave appeared mild compared to previous bouts of the coronavirus.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jetblue Airways#Airline Industry#Spirit Airlines Inc#Jetblue Airways Corp#Frontier Group Holdings#The Spirit Board
CNN

CDC adds five new destinations to 'high' risk category for travel, including the Bahamas

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added five new destinations to its "high" risk category for travelers on Monday. The Central American country of Belize, the Bahamas archipelago in the North Atlantic, the mountainous British overseas island territory of Montserrat, the Caribbean island country of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the southern African country of Eswatini were all moved to Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
The Penny Hoarder

Are Cruise Drink Packages Worth It?

After a rough couple of years, the cruise industry is on the rebound in 2022. Boats are almost at full capacity and cruise passengers are flying to ports across the country to travel to the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, scenic inland rivers and more. But one question remains before you board...
DRINKS
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian Get Bad CDC News

The oceans have been stormy for the major cruise lines that sail out of American ports. Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report, and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report have had to deal with an uncertain world since their covid shutdown in March 2020.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy